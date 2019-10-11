In October, the attention turned to the defense having its own backfield in motion.

Injuries to junior starter Jafar Armstrong (abdominal surgery) and sophomore Jahmir Smith (turf toe) necessitated some contingency options. This included shifting junior cornerback Avery Davis to running back and using wideouts such as fifth-year senior Chris Finke and sophomore Lawrence Keys III on jet sweeps or shovel passes.

In September, it was Notre Dame’s offense that saw its backfield in motion.

Third, it keeps in place the plan to redshirt current senior cornerback Donte Vaughn in 2019 so that he can provide some more experience at the position as a fifth-year senior in 2020.

Second, with Hart at his new position, sophomore Houston Griffith was aligned back at his more natural safety position, where he and freshman standout Kyle Hamilton will be projected to start in 2020 after current captains Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman try to earn a spot in the NFL.

First, freshman wide receiver Cam Hart was shifted to cornerback, where he was inserted for the final series in the 52-0 blowout of Bowling Green Oct. 5. He is listed as the No. 2 boundary cornerback (behind senior Troy Pride Jr. ) for the USC game tomorrow.

When fifth-year senior cornerback Shaun Crawford dislocated his elbow while also tearing four ligaments in it against Virginia Sept. 28 — but now projected to return for the Oct. 26 Michigan game, per head coach Brian Kelly — it set off a chain reaction.

The move of Hart does not come as a surprise.



While most skill-position recruits coming out of high school often prefer the glamour of offense, the 6-2½, 208-pound Hart was thinking more long term when he signed with Notre Dame in the 2019 cycle.

“There aren’t a lot of 6-3 corners out there that can move,” Hart told Blueandgold.com last winter. “I thought, ‘Where am I going to make my money, playing DB or receiver?’

“… If I can find a DB coach that can teach me how to move and I can be proficient at that position, then of course I’m going to play DB and make however much money in the NFL.

“I was just trying to figure out how I can make my game different. Plus, I always loved playing cornerback. I can be physical, I can do whatever I want whenever I want, and I have complete control over how my game goes. I don’t have to worry about the offensive tackle not blocking or the quarterback not putting it in the right spot. I have complete control over how I play.”

So when Kelly, defensive coordinator Clark Lea, cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght and defensive pass game coordinator/safeties coach Terry Joseph approached Hart about the switch, it was an easy sell.

“We’re suggesting in most of these instances what maybe is the best interest of the individual, whether it’s redshirting or coming back or changing a position,” Kelly said. “In this instance, we were suggesting to Cam it may be in his best interest to play corner.

“Now, if he balked totally and said, ‘That’s not for me, that’s not what I want to do, that doesn’t sound right to me,’ we would have maybe had a subsequent conversation to lay out to him why we thought that.”

The shift was not done haphazardly. Cornerbacks with Hart’s size are rare (although Vaughn is 6-2¾, 212) because the position requires tremendous fluidity and ability to flip one’s hips, not the easiest task for rangier players — which is why the 6-4 Hamilton remains a classic center fielder at safety as opposed to playing corner.

“Balance, agility, change of direction, the ability for somebody long to transition from back pedal,” Kelly replied when asked what the staff saw from Hart to make the change. “Because that’s the biggest thing — how you can flip your hips and then break out of your back pedal on the football.

“And then there has to be a natural kind of easy movement in doing so. And there was a lot of ease to that movement, those transitions.”

Should he be required to play this year, though, the defensive concepts for him would have to be elementary.

“He’s far from being in a position where we feel like he can go out there and handle it by himself,” Kelly said. “We would have to be very limited in what we’re doing. But so far so good.”