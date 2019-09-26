News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 07:04:45 -0500') }} football Edit

On Paper: Notre Dame Vs. Virginia

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Previewing Notre Dame's matchup with Virginia on paper. How do the Fighting Irish stack up with the Cavaliers?

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame offensive line must protect Ian Book from the nation's top ranked team in sacks with Virginia's 20 through four games.
Notre Dame offensive line must protect Ian Book from the nation's top ranked team in sacks with Virginia's 20 through four games. (Ken Ward)

VIRGINIA RUNNING GAME VS. NOTRE DAME RUN DEFENSE


Overall, the numbers for the Cavaliers’ ground attack are below average. Virginia ranked 90th nationally after its 4-0 start, averaging just 133.5.0 rushing yards per game. The Wahoos averaged 173.2 yards per contest in 2018, which ranked 60th in the country.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}