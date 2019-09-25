On a night when Notre Dame suffered 12 penalties (mostly illegal procedure on offense) during a 23-17 loss at No. 3 Georgia, the Fighting Irish were at least fortunate that offensive coordinator Chip Long was not flagged for “targeting” his prize pupil, junior tight end Cole Kmet .

“He told me on Thursday before the game he was going to get me going,” Kmet said of Long’s plans two days before the Georgia game. “Usually with Coach Long if you make one play, you break a tackle, he’ll come right back to you.”

On the game’s first play versus the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs, Kmet snared an eight-yard pass from senior quarterback Ian Book , and on plays three and four followed with 10- and 15-yard receptions. This was hardly wading into action while breaking tackles, lowering his shoulder, stiff-arming defenders, absorbing punishment — and then dishing it out, too.

From the game’s opening snap to the final series, Long made certain Kmet would make up for lost time, and then some, in his first action since suffering a broken collarbone in the Aug. 8 practice at the Culver Academies.

Come back he did, as Kmet’s nine receptions (for 108 yards and a touchdown) tied Ken MacAfee’s Notre Dame’s single-game reception record by a tight end set in 1977 at Purdue en route to the national title that year.

For his efforts, Kmet was named the national tight end of the week by the John Mackey Award committee.

Kmet did dress the previous week against New Mexico, but was held out as a precaution to take a CT scan the ensuing Monday to verify all systems were go health-wise. The medical staff admitted they were on pins and needles on that first possession at Georgia, but Kmet said after the first catch and hit he was good to go physically and mentally.

“I kind of had the mindset of you just have to go for it,” said the 6-5½, 250-pound Kmet. “[The doctors] told me it was good, it was going to hold up.”

Remarkably, the “full hit” on his first reception was the first one he took since breaking his collarbone. So much for needing to get acclimated to the physicality.

“I had no tentativeness at all,” said Kmet, who played 62 of the 64 snaps (including penalties called back) by the offense. “The adrenaline gets going and you just go out and play.”

• In the second quarter, on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, a scrambling Book did not target Kmet in the end zone — looking more for senior running back Tony Jones Jr., in the back end — but Kmet made a one-handed stab anyway for his first career scorer.

“The play broke down, so I wouldn’t say I stole it,” Kmet said with a laugh. “… I saw it and I took it.”

It was yet another way of stealing the moment.

• With the score knotted at 7-7, the Fighting Irish ran the two-minute drill right before halftime, and a perfectly executed seam route to Kmet picked up 28 yards to set up a field goal and a 10-7 lead at the intermission.

Few plays in football can be as or more violent than a tight end taking a hit from the safety on the seam, but it’s ability to open up an entire playbook is significant.

“If they have one high [safety coverage] and the safety goes over to Chase [Claypool], I know the ball is probably coming to me,” Kmet said. “You just kind of have to prepare yourself for that [huge hit] … I like to think I gave him a little bit, too.”

• Trailing 23-10, Kmet was instrumental in the third scoring drive with another 31-yard grab in the seam, which set up a touchdown to Claypool that narrowed the deficit to 23-17 before the final march to victory was stopped.

Because he worked extensively with Book when both were running with the second offense back in 2017, the two have developed a rapport and chemistry that was evident on the field. Now as a junior, Kmet is more than primed to fulfill the immense expectations Long — who also is the tight ends coach — had for him back in the spring.

“Freak athlete,” Long said of Kmet in March. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime guy you get to coach. With his speed and size, he should absolutely dominate the middle of the field.”

While also pitching for the Irish baseball team last spring, Kmet had to shut that part of his athletic career down eight appearance into his season because of a frayed elbow that was also experiencing tightness. He plans to return to the diamond in the spring, where freshman brother Casey Kmet also joins the roster.

For now, his primary pitch is to become one of the premier tight ends nationally to once again represent “Tight End U.”