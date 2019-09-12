2019-20 Notre Dame ACC Men's Basketball Schedule Revealed
Following a last-place finish (3-15) in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference last year, the Notre Dame’s men’s basketball program under 20th-year head coach Mike Brey aim to bounce back with the expanded 20-game league format in 2019-20.
The ACC announced its league men’s basketball schedule on Thursday night (Sept. 12) during its signature ‘All-ACC’ show on the ACC Network.
To get in 20 games, two will be played (one at home and one away in early November and early December) before regular conference play commences at the turn of the new year. Other main bullet points include:
• A consistent Wednesday-Saturday format for Notre Dame will be followed up to Feb. 5, and conclude with it in the last four league games as well.
• At the turn of the new year the first two conference games, and four of the first six, will be on the road.
• The most favorable stretch is the three straight at home from Jan. 29-Feb. 5 versus Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Pitt.
• Following that triumvirate is the most brutal stretch that features three consecutive games on the road versus Clemson, reigning national champ Virginia and perennial national title contender Duke — and then North Carolina, one of the top four programs in the country, at home.
The three straight ACC road games, played in a span of seven days, are a first since 2013-14.
All 14 ACC opponents will be played, with eight single-game meetings (four at home, four on the road). The 12 other contests will have six home-and-home foes: Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest.
Here is the conference slate:
Wed. Nov. 6 — at North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)
Sat. Dec. 7 — Boston College, 7 p.m. ( ESPN2/U)
Sat. Jan. 4 — at Syracuse, TBA (ESPN2/U)
Wed. Jan. 8 — at NC State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
Sat. Jan. 11 — Louisville, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Wed. Jan. 15 — at Georgia Tech, 6 or 8 p.m. (ACC Network)
Wed. Jan. 22 — Syracuse, 7 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
Sat. Jan. 25 — at Florida State, 12 p.m. (TBA)
Wed. Jan. 29 — Wake Forest 9 p.m. (ACC Network)
Sat. Feb. 1 — Georgia Tech, 12 p.m. (RSN, Raycom Sports Network)
Wed. Feb. 5 — Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (ACC Network)
Sun. Feb. 9 — at Clemson, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)
Tues. Feb. 11 — at Virginia, 9 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
Sat. Feb. 15 — at Duke, 4 p.m. (TBA)
Mon. Feb. 17 — North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun. Feb. 23 — Miami, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)
Wed. Feb. 26 — at Boston College, 9 p.m. (ACC Network)
Sat. Feb. 29 — at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. (RSN)
Wed. Mar. 4 — Florida State, 9 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
Sat. Mar. 7— Virginia Tech, TBA (ACC Network)
All game times and broadcast networks are subject to change.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.