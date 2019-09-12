Following a last-place finish (3-15) in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference last year, the Notre Dame’s men’s basketball program under 20th-year head coach Mike Brey aim to bounce back with the expanded 20-game league format in 2019-20.

The ACC announced its league men’s basketball schedule on Thursday night (Sept. 12) during its signature ‘All-ACC’ show on the ACC Network.

To get in 20 games, two will be played (one at home and one away in early November and early December) before regular conference play commences at the turn of the new year. Other main bullet points include:

• A consistent Wednesday-Saturday format for Notre Dame will be followed up to Feb. 5, and conclude with it in the last four league games as well.

• At the turn of the new year the first two conference games, and four of the first six, will be on the road.