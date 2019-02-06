Mike Brey 's group was held to a season-low in points and shot just 32.1 percent in the contest.

Notre Dame (12-11, 2-8) started out hot Wednesday night against Miami (10-12, 2-8), but the Irish fell flat scoring just 34 points over the final 36:20 in a 62-47 loss to the Hurricanes.

A key storyline entering a road matchup against Miami was whether Notre Dame was going to be able to carry over their hot shooting from Boston College. The Irish did just that to open.

Guard Prentiss Hubb and wing DJ Harvey hit three-pointers to start the scoring giving the Irish an early 6-0 lead over the Hurricanes.

A jumper from Miami forward Ebuka Izundu followed, but Irish forward John Mooney got a bucket inside off a nice pass from Hubb before hitting an open three-pointer when trailing.

Izundu got a dunk shortly after, but Harvey got an easy bucket in the lane to put Notre Dame up 13-4 with under 15 minutes to play in the half. The Irish hit five of their first seven shots during the stretch.

The Irish go a little sloppy over the next few minutes with a four-minute plus scoring drought and multiple turnovers to allow the Hurricanes to close the gap a bit at 13-8 with 11:58 left. Guard Chris Lykes had all four points for the Hurricanes with two converted jumpers.

Miami eventually tied the game at 13 apiece following a three-point play from Lykes, but the Irish regained the advantage less than a minute later with a dunk via Mooney off a nice pass from Hubb.

The Hurricanes would grab their first lead of the game though as guard DJ Vasiljevic got open in the corner and drilled a triple. Miami led 16-15 with 7:34 left in the opening half at the under-8 media timeout. After a 5-of-7 start from the field, Notre Dame hit just one shot in their next level attempts to allow Miami to take the lead.

Notre Dame would regain the lead with a jumper from Mooney before the Hurricanes jumped right back in front with a bucket of their own to make it 18-17 with 6:58 left.

After a strong performance against Boston College, it took Nik Djogo a little bit longer to get into the action at Miami with his first points coming on a tough drive through contact with 6:16 left.

Both teams couldn’t get a basket over the next couple of minutes with Notre Dame up 21-20 at the under-4 media timeout.

The Irish continued to struggle from the floor, which allowed Miami to get four-straight points to make it 24-21 Hurricanes with two minutes to play. A pair of free throws from Harvey with a minute left ended a four-minutes plus scoring drought for the Irish.

Over the 30-plus seconds, Miami got two buckets from Izundu, including a dunk right at the buzzer to give the Hurricanes a 28-23 advantage going into the break.

Mooney led all scorers with 11 points in the opening half to go with three rebounds, but the Irish shot just 32 percent (8-of-25) from the floor and 21.4 percent behind the arc (3-of-14). Notre Dame scored 13 points in the opening four minutes of the game, but got just 10 the rest of the way.

Miami countered with a 12-of-29 (41.4 percent) effort on field goals despite making just 1-of-9 on three-point attempts (11.1 percent).