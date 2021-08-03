Notre Dame Fall Camp: Five Players In Make-Or-Break Position Battles

Fall camp is often a time when late bloomers emerge across college football.

Notre Dame is no exception. Wide receiver Javon McKinley (2020), Asmar Bilal (2019), Miles Boykin (2018) and running back Dexter Williams (2018) are a few recent examples.

Those players were deep reserves or unremarkable starters before becoming important pieces as seniors or graduate students. They won now-or-never camp battles to reach that point. Losing a job to a younger player, though, would’ve been difficult for them to overcome at that point in their careers.