Notre Dame faces a North Carolina team that hasn’t lived up to expectations

So you want to be a college football fan in 2021? You better know what you’re signing up for. Heck, maybe even sign a consent form or waiver.

“We’re seeing so much parity in college football,” North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said. “It’s like a roller coaster when you hop on it and you feel like you’re in good shape. Then you go back down and come back.”

Look up the ride Judge Roy Scream at Six Flags Over Texas and you’ll relate to what Brown is talking about. Up and down. Up and down. Up and down. That’s almost exactly what North Carolina’s season has been like.

Almost.