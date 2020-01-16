With Mike Elston manning the defensive line and Clark Lea leading the linebackers and coordinating the defense, Notre Dame has gotten after the quarterback at an unprecedented rate in the Brian Kelly era. In back-to-back seasons, Notre Dame accumulated 34 sacks, both of which are tied for the most under Kelly, eclipsing the previous high of 33 on the vaunted 2012 defense.

Notre Dame associate head coach Mike Elston. ()

What's even more impressive is how they've been able to accomplish this feat. In 2018, Notre Dame had two top-tier pass rushers in defensive end Julian Okwara and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, both of which finished the season with eight sacks — combining for nearly half the team's total. The next highest was defensive end Khalid Kareem with 4.5. This past season, after losing Tillery to the first round of the NFL Draft and with Okwara missing the final four games of the season, no individual pass rusher jumped off the page. Five different players had between 4.5 and 5.5 sacks (Kareem and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were tied for the lead). Heading into 2020, Notre Dame is charged with replacing three of its top five pass rushers in Kareem, Okwara and defensive end Jamir Jones, but the good news is Notre Dame has a lot coming back. A strong candidate to lead the team in sacks in 2020 is defensive end Ade Ogundeji. With Okwara in the lineup, Ogudeji was often taken off the field on third and long situations — when the defense has the best opportunity to generate a pass rush. But after Okwara fractured his left fibula against Duke in week 11, Ogudeji took advantage of his increased role, and the soon-to-be graduate student flourished at the end of the season. In the final three games, Ogundeji had 14 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

