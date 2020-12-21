Notre Dame Earns Haul Of ACC Postseason Honors
The first and, for now, only year for Notre Dame to capture all-conference awards netted double-digit individual Associated Press ACC honors.
Brian Kelly is the league’s 2020 Coach of the Year, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the Defensive player of the year and nine Notre Dame players earned all-conference honors, as voted by a panel of 14 media members.
Notre Dame went 10-1 and 9-0 in the ACC, including a win over then-No. 1 Clemson to secure a spot in the league title game. The Irish lost to the Tigers in the championship, 34-10.
Owusu-Koramoah was a standout on a Notre Dame defense that most measures say is a top-two unit. He led Notre Dame with 56 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He had 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception and two fumble recoveries. He had a 23-yard fumble return touchdown in the Nov. 7 win over Clemson.
Left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks, right guard Tommy Kraemer and safety Kyle Hamilton joined Owusu-Koramoah as first-team All-ACC selections. Eichenberg and Banks started every game. Hamilton tied Owusu-Koramoah for the team lead in tackles.
Running back Kyren Williams, right tackle Robert Hainsey, center Jarrett Patterson and cornerback Nick McCloud earned second-team All-ACC recognition. Williams was one of four ACC running backs to run for 1,000 yards. He had 195 carries, 1,061 yards (5.44 yards per rush) and 12 touchdowns. He also ranked third on the team with 27 catches.
Patterson was honored despite missing the final three games due to a season-ending foot injury. McCloud had a team-high eight pass breakups.
First-team All-ACC
QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
RB: Javonte Williams, North Carolina; Michael Carter, North Carolina
WR: Dyami Brown, North Carolina; Amari Rodgers, Clemson
TE: Hunter Long, Boston College
OT: Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
OG: Aaron Banks, Notre Dame; Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame
C: Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt
All-Purpose: Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech
K: Jose Borregales, Miami
DE: Rashad Weaver, Pitt; Jaelan Phillips, Miami
DT: Alim McNeill, North Carolina State, Bryan Bresee, Clemson (tie); Miles Fox, Wake Forest (tie)
LB: Payton Wilson, NC State; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame; Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
CB: Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; Derion Kendrick, Clemson
S: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame; Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech
P: Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Second Team
QB: Sam Howell, North Carolina
RB: Kyren Williams, Notre Dame; Travis Etienne, Clemson
WR: Zay Flowers, Boston College; Jaqarii Roberson, Wake Forest
TE: Brevin Jordan, Miami
OT: Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame; Jackson Carman, Clemson (tie); Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (tie)
OG: Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina; Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
C: Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
All-Purpose: Travis Etienne, Clemson
K: Alex Kessman, Pitt
DE: Patrick Jones II, Pitt; Chris Rumph II, Duke
DT: Jared Goldwire, Louisville; Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech
LB: Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College; Charles Snowden, Virginia; Baylon Spector, Clemson
CB: Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson; Al Blades Jr., Miami (tie); Nick McCloud, Notre Dame (tie)
S: Nolan Turner, Clemson; Bubba Bolden, Miami (tie); Paris Ford, Pitt (tie)
P: Lou Hedley, Miami
Awards
Coach of the Year: Brian Kelly
Offensive Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence
Defensive Player of the Year: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Newcomer of the Year: QB D'Eriq King, Miami; DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (tie)
