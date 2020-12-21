The first and, for now, only year for Notre Dame to capture all-conference awards netted double-digit individual Associated Press ACC honors.

Brian Kelly is the league’s 2020 Coach of the Year, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the Defensive player of the year and nine Notre Dame players earned all-conference honors, as voted by a panel of 14 media members.

Notre Dame went 10-1 and 9-0 in the ACC, including a win over then-No. 1 Clemson to secure a spot in the league title game. The Irish lost to the Tigers in the championship, 34-10.