All the ACC games at home will be on NBC, while South Florida will be telecast on the USA channel because NBC is broadcasting the U.S. Open that day.

In the other five home games, the Irish will also have 2:30 p.m. kickoffs versus South Florida (Sept. 19) and Louisville (Oct. 17), while the Florida State (Oct. 10) and Clemson (Nov. 7) contests will be at 7:30 p.m. ET. No kickoff time has been announced yet for the regular season finale versus Syracuse on Dec. 5.

The 2020 season opener between Notre Dame and Duke will have a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff, per a combined announcement by the two schools and NBC, which has telecast every Notre Dame home game since 1991.

Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy will serve as the announcers for the games on NBC. Dungy replaces Doug Flutie, who is shifting to periodic pre- and post-game show duties. Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth will host pre-game, halftime and post-game shows. Kathryn Tappen returns as the sideline reporter.

Notre Dame defeated the Blue Devils 38-7 last Nov. 9 in Durham and has been installed as an early 20.5-point favorite in the contest.

Duke’s most recent visit to Notre Dame Stadium resulted in a 38-35 upset win on Sept. 24, 2016, which dropped Notre Dame to 1-3 that season and resulted in the firing of Irish defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder the following morning. Both teams finished the year with a 4-8 record.

Duke finished 5-7 last year while Notre Dame fashioned an 11-2 mark to finish in the Associated Press Top 12 (No. 12) for the third straight year.

Notre Dame has a 4-2 all-time advantage in the series, with the first meeting occurring in 1958.

Head coach Brian Kelly’s Irish will have a full 10-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule this season, plus a lone non-conference contest versus South Florida on Sept. 19. The Irish will be eligible to play in the ACC Championship on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte if they are one of the top two finishers in the 15-team league that is spearheaded by preseason No. 1 Clemson.

Kickoff times for Notre Dame's five away games have not been announced.