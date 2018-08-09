Notre Dame DL Commit Hunter Spears Ready To Compete Again
It’s been a long time since Notre Dame defensive line commit Hunter Spears played in an actual football game. After tearing his ACL in a camp prior to his junior year, Spears spent the entire 2017 ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news