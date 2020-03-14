News More News
Notre Dame Dishes Out Offer To Texas Safety Andrew Mukuba

Austin (Texas) Lyndon. B. Johnson safety Andrew Mukuba is one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2021 class. In the past couple weeks, the 5-11, 181-pounder has added offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Minnesota and Georgia.

Mukuba is approaching 30 scholarship offers, and the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and others are after him as well.

The No. 36 safety in the country and No. 64 prospect in the Lone Star State doesn't have offers from too many schools in the Midwest, but Notre Dame throwing its hat into the ring intrigued Mukuba.

Notre Dame joined the race for a fast rising safety in Texas. (Sam Spiegelman)

"It was definitely a blessing," he said. "I did not expect the Notre Dame offer. I felt different about that one. They're high on academics. They're ranked highly in the nation in education."

