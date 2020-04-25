Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph has roots in the state of Louisiana as he coached in the state from 1999-2009, and he offered a pair of prospects in the Pelican State on Saturday. White Castle (La.) University Laboratory School safety Jardin Gilbert and Lafayette (La.) Comeaux athlete Malik Nabers are the new offers for the Fighting Irish in the 2021 class. They are both based near Baton Rouge, La.

Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph offered a pair of new prospects on Saturday. (Corey Bodden)

Gilbert stands at 6-2, 175-pounds and is ranked as the No. 17 prospect in Lousiana, per Rivals. He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others. About an hour after landing the offer from the Irish, he added Texas to his offer sheet. He's no stranger to Notre Dame, as he camped at Notre Dame for Irish Invasion last summer. “It was a great experience,” Gilbert said. “I got to learn some new techniques, and I brought it back with me to my high school. It actually made things easier for me. I learned about spacing and patience.”

Along with being an FBS recruit, Gilbert is a strong student in the classroom and values Notre Dame’s academic reputation. “I’m looking for strong academics,” Gilbert said. “It’s bigger than sports. I like that Notre Dame offers a great education and that it’s not just all about football.”