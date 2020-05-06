Notre Dame Dishes Out First Post-Will Shipley 2021 RB Offers
Prior to Tuesday, the last 2021 running back offer the Irish extended was to Cincinnati Roger Bacon’s Corey Kiner last September. All indications are that Kiner is no longer considering the Fighting Irish.
Two-hundred nineteen days passed until Notre Dame offered its next 2021 running back. And a large part of that was due to the Irish’s pursuit of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley, who committed to Clemson yesterday.
With Shipley picking the Tigers, Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor decided to offer a pair of new prospects on Tuesday.
Metaire (La.) Rummel’s Logan Diggs picked up an offer from the Irish, and Notre Dame joined the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, USC and Vanderbilt. Those 10 programs also make up his top schools list.
