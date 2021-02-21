BlueAndGold - Notre Dame dips into Texas for Rivals250 RB Jadarian Price

THE SITUATION

Decision day has arrived for one of the nation's best running backs. Jadarian Price committed to Notre Dame on Saturday. Price, a Rivals250 prospect, is the No. 6-ranked all-purpose back and the nation's No. 210 overall player. The decision comes just about a month removed from Irish assistant Brian Polian. Price pledged to the Irish over finalists Texas, Oklahoma State and Stanford. The electric all-purpose back had been close to making a decision for months dating back to the tail end of the fall. Prior to the inclement weather throughout Texas, Price was planning to take a self-guided tour on Notre Dame's campus. It turns out that Price -- who boasts a 4.1 GPA -- was confident enough in his decision to make the call even without that trip to South Bend. Price is the first back to commit to the Irish in this 2022 cycle. Notre Dame's haul entered the day ranked No. 8 nationally on Rivals.

RIVALS REACTION

Price has been a productive three-year varsity starter for Denison (Texas) High School. He was named the District 7-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2018 and has captured All-District honors each of the past two seasons. Price broke onto the scene with a 1,400-yard campaign as a freshman, scoring 16 touchdowns in the process. In 2019, he amassed almost 700 yards and four scores and broke loose for almost 1,200 yards and 19 total touchdowns as a junior in 2020. Price saw his receiving totals soar with 28 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown. All were career-best marks. Over the past three years, Price has accounted for more than 3,200 yards on the ground and 37 total rushing touchdowns. He's average north of six yards per carry in that span.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Price isn't the biggest-framed back, but he's built long and lean with fantastic burst and built to accelerate in a hurry. He has plenty of speed to race out to the edge and can separate from a crowd in the open field. Price has shown excellent balance, to run with force and the ability to run through contact. Price is a decisive runner with plant-and-run ability. He possesses great vision and is a threat to cut back or lower his shoulder and try to extend plays for added yardage. Price's ability to instantly accelerate allows for second and third bursts, and if he can find a crease, he's off to the races.