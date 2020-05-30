 Notre Dame's Depth Chart Overview On Offense
football

Notre Dame Depth Chart Overview: Offense

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
It’s been nearly three months (March 5) since Notre Dame lined up for its first and what would be lone spring practice. A week thereafter during spring break, such drills would be aborted throughout the country because of the global coronavirus.

Thus, we provide a reminder of how the scholarship roster aligned in that one session — while remaining mindful that the premature ending leaves plenty of competition and proving grounds once football hopefully resumes sometime later this summer.

Quarterback Ian Book and a veteran line headline the 2020 Notre Dame offense.
Quarterback Ian Book and a veteran line headline the 2020 Notre Dame offense. (Andris Visockis)

Here's our projection on the 45-man scholarship roster on offense from what we saw in the lone practice, with some educated guesses sprinkled in, along with freshmen who were not early entrants.

