Notre Dame’s 2019 spring practice is tentatively slated to begin the opening week of March, potentially Saturday, March 2.

As has been the case in recent years, two or three practices will occur prior to spring break that runs from March 9-17. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 13.

Our position by position overview continues today with the defensive line. The number in parentheses after each individual denotes years of eligibility remaining. Heights and weights are from last year, and the freshmen based on what Notre Dame provided signing day.