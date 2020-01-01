"After talking with my coaches and parents, I've decided to return for my 5th season," wrote. "I am excited to come back and work with my brothers. Go Irish!"

Notre Dame senior defensive end Ade Ogundeji announced via a post on his Instagram account that he will return for a fifth season.

Ogundeji has backed up starting strongside defensive end and fellow classmate Khalid Kareem in each of the past two seasons. However, he really came on this year after he assumed a bigger rule due to defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara having season-ending injuries.

In the last three games of the season, Ogundeji had 4.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs.

"I want to thank God for the opportunity to play the sport I love most," he wrote. "The ultimate goal at the University of Notre Dame is to win a national championship, and I believe we have a great opportunity to do that next season."