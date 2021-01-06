 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Defensive Coordinator Search Update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-06 09:14:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Search Update

There’s a lot of buzz between Notre Dame and Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.
There’s a lot of buzz between Notre Dame and Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. (USA Today Images)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com has the latest names to know and who is trending for Notre Dame’s vacant defensive coordinator opening.

Click here to read.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}