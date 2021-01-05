 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Defensive Coordinator Search Notes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 11:37:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Search Notes

Cincinnati Bearcats football defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman
Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman would be a big catch for the Fighting Irish. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com has some Tuesday afternoon notes on Notre Dame’s search for a defensive coordinator, including the names we’re hearing the most.

Click here to read the update.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}