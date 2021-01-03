 Notre Dame Football Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News, Nuggets And Notes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-03 09:53:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News, Nuggets And Notes

Brian Kelly has an important coaching staff vacancy to fill: defensive coordinator.
Brian Kelly has an important coaching staff vacancy to fill: defensive coordinator. (Bill Panzica)
BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With the season over, Brian Kelly's full attention turns to filling out his coaching staff. The lone opening right now is at defensive coordinator, where Kelly is searching for a replacement for Clark Lea.

Click here to read BlueandGold.com's latest notes and nuggets on the defensive coordinator search and more.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}