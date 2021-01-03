Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News, Nuggets And Notes
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With the season over, Brian Kelly's full attention turns to filling out his coaching staff. The lone opening right now is at defensive coordinator, where Kelly is searching for a replacement for Clark Lea.
Click here to read BlueandGold.com's latest notes and nuggets on the defensive coordinator search and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.