"I’d like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater," said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in a statement. "He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting. As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I’m grateful for everything Todd contributed, and we wish him, Stefanie and their family nothing but the best."

Notre Dame has announced that defensive backs coach Todd Lyght will not return next season. This change has been rumored for months, but the university confirmed it on Thursday.

While coaching cornerback for the Fighting Irish since 2015, he helped to develop players such as consensus All-American and Thrope Award Finalist Julian Love and third-round 2016 NFL Draft pick KeiVarae Russell.

Lyght was also a two-time consensus All-American cornerback at Notre Dame in 1989 and 1990, winning a national champ

before getting picked by the Los Angeles Rams with the fifth overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. He remains the highest-drafted defensive back in Notre Dame history.

He went on to have an NFL career that spanned 12 seasons and two different franchises, winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2000. He also made the Pro Bowl in 1999.

After some time away from the game, he began his coaching career in 2011 as a secondary intern at Oregon for two seasons, before as an assistant defensive backs with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

With Terry Joseph serving as the defensive pass game coordinator, it's unclear if Notre Dame will have him coach cornerbacks in addition to safeties or fill Lyght's vacancy with another cornerbacks coach.