Notre Dame Defensive Back Measurements 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
The final group of the week to measure in at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine were the defensive backs. This included a handful of former Notre Dame players: safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman, and cornerback Troy Pride Jr.
The measurements for all three players were close to what they were expected to be.
Pride
Height: 5-11 4/8
Weight: 193
Hand: 9
Arm: 30 5/8
Wingspan: 74
Elliott
Height: 6-0 3/8
Weight: 205
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 31 6/8
Wingspan: 76 5/8
Gilman
Height: 5-10 4/8
Weight: 201
Hand: 9 2/8
Arm: 30 7/8
Wingspan: 74
The draft stock for all three players will be heavily dependent on their 40-yard dash times. All came in at good weights. Gilman is a little on the short side, but it’s nothing significant or unexpected.
* Measurements of courtesy of Charles Robinson, a senior NFL reporter at Yahoo.
