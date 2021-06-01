Notre Dame Defense Spring Overview: Progress Appears Ahead Of Schedule

None of it is a shot at predecessor Clark Lea ’s methods, which were obviously successful and landed him an SEC head-coaching job. They’re purely a compliment to Freeman’s style and teaching points as he puts his stamp on Notre Dame’s defense.

Every late March and April Saturday, when Notre Dame players took their turns at the virtual podium to speak with reporters, the same words kept popping up as descriptors for first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman ’s scheme.

A sampling of a few players’ descriptions:

Junior cornerback Cam Hart: “He has taken a lot of the thinking out of it.”

Senior linebacker Shayne Simon: “The main thing is find the ball, go hunt and make plays.

Senior linebacker Paul Moala: “Coach Freeman makes sure he emphasizes he wants us to play free, fast, physical.”

Senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa: “It’s just put your foot in the ground, foot on the gas and just go. We’re just throwing a lot at our offense.”

The Blue-Gold Game sure showed it. In a 17-3 Blue win, there were nine sacks, 18 tackles for loss, seven passes broken up and two interceptions. The running backs combined for 100 yards on 27 carries (3.7 yards per rush). The two main contenders for the starting quarterback job, Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan and sophomore Drew Pyne, did not lead a touchdown drive.