Notre Dame put one of the nation’s premier defenses on the field in 2018, but several key members of that unit are gone.

All-American defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, linebackers Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney, and nose tackle Jonathan Bonner all ran out of eligibility. All-American cornerback Julian Love bypassed his senior season to enter his name into the 2019 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame will have to replace 325 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 26 pass break ups, five fumble recoveries and three fumble recoveries from its 2018 defense. The career numbers are even more staggering.

If you look at the players competing at the positions left open by the departed standouts, the 2018 recruiting class is going to have a major say on how quickly Notre Dame can replace the lost production, and if it cam remain a top defense.

The group will have to grow up quickly.