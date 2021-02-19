As a class of 2020 Notre Dame mid-year enrollee, Jordan Botelho saw his inaugural spring semester cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He went through winter workouts with director of football performance Matt Balis and participated in a single spring practice at the Irish Athletic Center where players wore helmets and shoulder pads.

But once Botelho returned home to Hawaii for spring break in early March, he was left to fend for himself until football players returned to campus over the summer.

Fortunately, the lone spring practice was enough for the freshman defensive end to recognize his need to progress as a pass rusher. In high school, he could blow by just about every offensive tackle attempting to stand in his way. He could lean on his overwhelming athleticism, strength and aggressive on-the-field demeanor. As an outside linebacker at St. Louis High School, Botelho also spent a significant number of snaps dropping into coverage or playing away from the line of scrimmage.

At Notre Dame, it was time to level up.