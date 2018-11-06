Check out Blue & Gold Illustrated 's recap of the contest. Full stats can be FOUND HERE .

The Irish struggled shooting the ball, but was able to get the job done against the Flames behind 38 points from a quartet of freshmen.

Notre Dame never trailed in an 84-67 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago to begin the 2018-2019 season with a victory.

Notre Dame began the first half with a starting unit of TJ Gibbs, Rex Pflueger, Robby Carmody, DJ Harvey and John Mooney. Carmody became the first freshman to start the opener under Mike Brey since Torin Francis (2002-2003).



The Mars, Pa. native picked up a charged and forced a turnover in his opening minutes of action.

Mooney began an early 4-0 run for the Irish with a bucket down low via an offensive board while Carmody notched his first points in transition.

Notre Dame hit three of its first seven attempts to open the game taking an early 8-4 advantage into the first media timeout (15:24).

The Irish freshmen made their mark early in the half helping Notre Dame built an 18-6 advantage (13:35) behind four points from forward Nate Laszewski and three via guard Prentiss Hubb.

UIC closed the gap over the next two minutes making it 20-11 Notre Dame with 11:29 left in the half. The Irish hit 6 of their first 12 attempts while UIC made 5 of 10 to open.

Carmody continued to make a strong impression later in the half coming up with a steal while the Irish were in zone getting a fast break layup. The freshman followed it with another steal receiving a nice applause from the Notre Dame faithful in attendance.

Notre Dame got another fast break layup about a minute later with Gibbs finishing at the rim after an assist from Pflueger to give the Irish a 28-15 edge going into the under-eight media timeout (7:49).

The Irish used the free throw line to continue building its lead making six over the next three-plus minutes to go with five points from freshman guard Dane Goodwin. A three-pointer from the Ohio native pushed the Irish lead to 20 points for the first time at 41-21 with 3:29 remaining in the opening half.

After going 9-of-17 in the first 14 minutes-plus, the Irish hit just one of their next 12 attempts. Luckily for Brey’s group, UIC hit just two of its final 10 shots to end the half and the Irish hit 23-of-24 attempts from the charity stripe.

Notre Dame took a 46-23 lead into the break behind seven points from Gibbs and Goodwin. Carmody was next with six while Laszewski and Hubb each added five. Laszewski led the team with five rebounds in the first half.

The Irish shot 10-of-29 (34.5 percent) in the first half including just 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) behind the arc. Notre Dame held a 27-15 edge on the boards while also forcing 10 turnovers to seven of their own.