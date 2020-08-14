Notre Dame DE Nana Osafo-Mensah To Miss Regular Season After Knee Surgery
Notre Dame will be without one of its reserve defensive ends during the 2020 regular season.
Sophomore Nana Osafo-Mensah had surgery Thursday to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee, the team announced. He sustained the injury during football activities Aug. 4. He is expected to miss the regular season, but could return for postseason.
Osafo-Mensah posted a picture to his Instagram story Thursday night showing him in crutches and his left knee wrapped.
Osafo-Mensah was not expected to crack the two-deep, but could have been in line for some more work as a third-teamer at strong-side defensive end. He took a redshirt last season, his first year on campus. The Fort Worth, Texas, native made one tackle in two games in 2019.
Kofi Wardlow and Alexander Ehrensberger were the likely competition for Osafo-Mensah.
Osafo-Mensah was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic High School and picked the Irish over Texas.
----
