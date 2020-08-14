Notre Dame will be without one of its reserve defensive ends during the 2020 regular season.

Sophomore Nana Osafo-Mensah had surgery Thursday to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee, the team announced. He sustained the injury during football activities Aug. 4. He is expected to miss the regular season, but could return for postseason.

Osafo-Mensah posted a picture to his Instagram story Thursday night showing him in crutches and his left knee wrapped.