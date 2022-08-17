Notre Dame DE Justin Ademilola raises expectations as more than a backup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Justin Ademilola won the sack competition against twin brother Jayson Ademilola at Notre Dame last season.
Even as a rotational defensive end, Justin recorded five sacks, the second-most on the team. Jayson, a starting defensive tackle, logged 3.5 sacks.
The two likely have a wager on who will tally more sacks this season, their fifth and final year together with the Irish. But those terms remain confidential.
“We have a lot of big bets on the line,” said Justin Ademilola. “Those are internal. I’m not going to speak on those.
“He’s my biggest competition. I know if I make a mistake, I’ll hear from my coach. But hearing it from my brother, it’s the worst.”
Justin Ademilola has higher standards for himself this season. The 6-foot-2, 253-pound graduate senior represents a luxury for defensive line coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden. To have a second-string defensive end on the roster with career totals of 70 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks, speaks to the depth the Irish have on the defensive line.
Ademilola’s primary role will once again come as a backup vyper end behind Isaiah Foskey, who led the Irish with 11 sacks last season. But Notre Dame can play Foskey and Ademilola together in pass-rush situations to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
“Justin's a very versatile player that you can use at end, you can use a vyper, you can put him sometimes at linebacker in terms of what we do on some third-down things,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “What makes him good is that he's confident. I hope there's a lot of guys that come up there and say, 'We should all be 1A's.'”
That’s exactly how Ademilola referred to himself in comparison to Foskey.
“We know that we’re the best tandem in the country,” Ademilola said. “We’re one of the best D-ends in the country, both of us. We’re very confident that we will show that. Because we put the work in every day this summer and in camp. The work is going to show.”
The two are constantly comparing notes about opposing offensive linemen during games.
“I know if I’m getting this type of set and I beat the tackle in that, I’m like, ‘Hey, Foskey, try this move.’ And he’s doing the same thing for me,” Ademilola said. “We’re bouncing different ideas off each other. It’s been working.”
Last month, the Ademilola twins tagged along with Freeman and Foskey for a game in Yankee Stadium that coincided with Freeman and Foskey making appearances on ESPN from its studio in New York. The Ademilola twins were born in The Bronx, so it was only fitting they were asked to make the trip.
The Ademilolas typically spend most of the year in South Bend, so the trip home was a rare one.
“It was a cool experience,” Justin Ademilola said. “It was fun to relax for a few days, eat good food and see my people out there.”
The next week, Notre Dame started its preseason camp. The last 10 practices provided another set of opportunities for Justin Ademilola to prove to Washington, who joined the Irish staff in January, what he can provide this defense.
“He’s another guy who’s really athletic, smart,” Washington said. “A bright kid. A lot of experience. He’s a guy that can do a lot of different things. Leadership. All of that. I appreciate his energy and his presence.”
Justin Ademilola doesn’t want to take for granted one last season wearing an Irish uniform alongside his twin brother. He isn’t afraid to remind Jayson of that either.
“We need to take advantage of this and let this soak in,” Justin Ademilola said. “This is our last year before we go hit the league next year. It’s a blessing, and it’s a privilege.”
