Notre Dame DE Justin Ademilola raises expectations as more than a backup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Justin Ademilola won the sack competition against twin brother Jayson Ademilola at Notre Dame last season. Even as a rotational defensive end, Justin recorded five sacks, the second-most on the team. Jayson, a starting defensive tackle, logged 3.5 sacks. The two likely have a wager on who will tally more sacks this season, their fifth and final year together with the Irish. But those terms remain confidential. “We have a lot of big bets on the line,” said Justin Ademilola. “Those are internal. I’m not going to speak on those. “He’s my biggest competition. I know if I make a mistake, I’ll hear from my coach. But hearing it from my brother, it’s the worst.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTMyMDk4MjM1NCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Justin Ademilola has higher standards for himself this season. The 6-foot-2, 253-pound graduate senior represents a luxury for defensive line coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden. To have a second-string defensive end on the roster with career totals of 70 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks, speaks to the depth the Irish have on the defensive line. Ademilola’s primary role will once again come as a backup vyper end behind Isaiah Foskey, who led the Irish with 11 sacks last season. But Notre Dame can play Foskey and Ademilola together in pass-rush situations to pressure opposing quarterbacks. “Justin's a very versatile player that you can use at end, you can use a vyper, you can put him sometimes at linebacker in terms of what we do on some third-down things,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “What makes him good is that he's confident. I hope there's a lot of guys that come up there and say, 'We should all be 1A's.'” That’s exactly how Ademilola referred to himself in comparison to Foskey. “We know that we’re the best tandem in the country,” Ademilola said. “We’re one of the best D-ends in the country, both of us. We’re very confident that we will show that. Because we put the work in every day this summer and in camp. The work is going to show.” The two are constantly comparing notes about opposing offensive linemen during games. “I know if I’m getting this type of set and I beat the tackle in that, I’m like, ‘Hey, Foskey, try this move.’ And he’s doing the same thing for me,” Ademilola said. “We’re bouncing different ideas off each other. It’s been working.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE