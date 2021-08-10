Notre Dame DE Commit Keon Keeley Makes Splash In Initial 2023 Rivals250

It’s rankings week at Rivals for the 2023 class. After naming seven five-star recruits Monday, Rivals came out with its first Rivals250 national rankings for the class Tuesday. Both of Notre Dame’s early commits made the list. Mentor (Ohio) High strong side defensive end Brenan Vernon’s national ranking improved one spot from No. 9 to No. 8. He is the highest ranked four-star recruit nationally. Vernon surprised national pundits when he committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State on June 29, a couple of days after his second trip to South Bend during the summer. He returned for a third trip in late July and is considered rock solid in his Notre Dame commitment.

Rivals has Keeley ranked high in its initial national 250 rankings. (Mike Singer)

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep weak side defensive end Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame June 28 as an unranked prospect, and he received his Rivals ranking on Tuesday. He has a 5.9 recruit ranking (mid-tier four-star prospect) and sits at No. 106 in the national rankings. Keeley also held offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, UCF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. There are many Notre Dame targets listed in the 2023 Rivals250. Here are some of the most notable risers: DB AJ Harris: The long, physical cornerback inches closer to five-star status, as he moved up from No. 28 to No. 11 in the national rankings. Harris visited Notre Dame in June, and the Irish are in the thick of his recruitment. Harris is the No. 1 cornerback in the country. RB Justice Haynes: He’s a huge target for the Fighting Irish, and Rivals gave him a big bump. Haynes moved up to a 6.0 recruit rankings (high four-star), the No. 17 overall player in the nation and the top running back overall. Haynes also visited Notre Dame in June.

TE Duce Robinson: The standout multi-sport athlete from Arizona is the No. 1 tight end in the country. Notre Dame is prioritizing Robinson for its 2023 class. CB Justyn Rhett: He’s been a four-star prospect, but his recruit ranking improved from 5.8 to 5.9, and he debuts in the Rivals100 at No. 47. The key Notre Dame cornerback was fantastic at the Rivals Los Angeles regional camp and the Rivals Five-Star Underclassmen Challenge. WR Jalen Brown: The longtime Notre Dame target saw his national ranking improve from No. 74 to No. 53. Brown is a silky-smooth receiver. S Peyton Bowen: Arguably Notre Dame’s top safety target ranks as the nation’s No. 78 player. Remember, this is the first Rivals250; there was only a Rivals100 for the 2023 class before today. Bowen’s debut in the national rankings is impressive. RB Sedrick Irvin Jr.: The teammate of Jalen Brown and another longtime Irish target, Irvin went from outside the Rivals100 to into it at No. 81.