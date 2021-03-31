The first step in replacing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is understanding that you do not simply replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Not beyond position designation, at least. Notre Dame will have someone in his vacated rover linebacker spot, which defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is keeping from predecessor Clark Lea’s scheme. That player won’t, though, be an athlete on his level, be expected to match the production or perhaps even have the on-field demands the 2020 Butkus Award winner did. In fact, Notre Dame might turn to multiple players to help fill the void Owusu-Koramoah leaves.

Junior Jack Kiser is one candidate to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at rover. (Notre Dame Athletics)

“We’re going to do things that allow us to get another linebacker on the field,” Brian Kelly said. “I don’t know that we’re replacing the kind of player that we had with Owusu. You’re going to see a combination of players out there. “If it were strictly a rover situation, you’ll see [Isaiah] Pryor, you’ll see [Paul] Moala. You’re going to see [Jack] Kiser out there. At times, you might see three linebackers. It’s a combination of all those things.” Reading the tea leaves there, one wonders if rover will not be the every-down position that it was with Owusu-Koramoah manning it the last two seasons. Owusu-Koramoah made the rover a staple as much as the role made him one. With Owusu-Koramoah’s versatility that allowed him to slide between duties as a slot defender, a traditional linebacker, a blitzer and a nickel back, Lea rarely had to substitute for him. Last season, he played 328 snaps in the slot, 215 in the box and 88 on the defensive line, per Pro Football Focus. The 2019 distribution is similar: 352 slot, 218 box, 107 defensive line.

Will Freeman’s takeover and the lack of a spitting image of a probable first-rounder change the vision for the position? Will Notre Dame find a player at rover it trusts to wear all the different hats Owusu-Koramoah did? A committee involving the three players Kelly mentioned seems like a plausible direction, with each playing in situations that highlight their strengths and leaving the field in areas where they struggle. Each brings a different skill set. Kelly and Moala also hinted that some linebackers are cross-training at multiple positions in Freeman’s defense. “There are a lot of other guys who are working at rover and a little bit of Will,” Moala said. “Some playing Mike and a little bit of Will. We’re very versatile in the linebacker group.” In the practice video Notre Dame has provided, Kiser has been a frequent first-team defender. He worked at rover a season ago, with occasional in-game appearances there. Most of his snaps were at the former buck linebacker position – now called Will. He was a productive run defender, but his week-to-week snap count vacillations can be traced back due to coverage hiccups. Moala was Owusu-Koramoah’s backup until he tore his Achilles in October. Kelly said he could return to seven-on-seven work sometime in April, but won’t be fully ready until fall camp. He was a high school safety recruited to play rover in Lea’s defense.