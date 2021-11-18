Notre Dame continuing its push for five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa

The Friday before Notre Dame faced Florida State to kick off the season, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman were in Iowa for the showdown between Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk and West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley High school. Southeast Polk is home to class of 2022 five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and class of 2023 five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Valley is the school Irish class of 2022 tight end commit Eli Raridon attends.

The Fighting Irish staff will be in Iowa on Friday to see Xavier Nwankpa play, a day before they face Georgia Tech at home. (Rivals.com)

Sources tell BlueandGold.com that Freeman and safeties coach Chris O’Leary will be in the Hawkeye State on Friday to see Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk battle Ankeny (Iowa) High in the Iowa Class 5A State Championship game. During the fall evaluation period, college programs are allowed one visit per school, but Notre Dame received a waiver to be able to make it back to Southeast Polk on Nov. 19. Proctor, the nation’s No. 5 player and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, is a massive target for the Fighting Irish. But with the defensive coaches coming in, this visit is all about Nwankpa, the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 safety in America per Rivals in 2022. Nwankpa has a final three schools list of Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State ahead of his Dec. 8 decision date. Which school he is favoring between the three depends on who you talk to and/or which website you read, but it does not seem like Nwankpa has made his mind up on any school yet.