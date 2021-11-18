Notre Dame continuing its push for five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa
The Friday before Notre Dame faced Florida State to kick off the season, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman were in Iowa for the showdown between Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk and West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley High school.
Southeast Polk is home to class of 2022 five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and class of 2023 five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Valley is the school Irish class of 2022 tight end commit Eli Raridon attends.
Sources tell BlueandGold.com that Freeman and safeties coach Chris O’Leary will be in the Hawkeye State on Friday to see Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk battle Ankeny (Iowa) High in the Iowa Class 5A State Championship game.
During the fall evaluation period, college programs are allowed one visit per school, but Notre Dame received a waiver to be able to make it back to Southeast Polk on Nov. 19.
Proctor, the nation’s No. 5 player and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, is a massive target for the Fighting Irish. But with the defensive coaches coming in, this visit is all about Nwankpa, the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 safety in America per Rivals in 2022.
Nwankpa has a final three schools list of Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State ahead of his Dec. 8 decision date. Which school he is favoring between the three depends on who you talk to and/or which website you read, but it does not seem like Nwankpa has made his mind up on any school yet.
Notre Dame offered Nwankpa nearly two years ago and has made him a big priority as it finishes out its 2022 recruiting class. He officially visited Notre Dame over the summer and returned to campus for the USC game Oct. 23.
“The visit was great,” Nwankpa told BlueandGold.com after his visit. “I enjoyed talking to the players, coaches and some of the commits I met for the first time this weekend. I felt the welcoming vibe.”
“I have an opportunity here that I wouldn’t anywhere else – top tier academics with top tier football,” Nwankpa said when asked what the coaches had to say to him. “I’d also have the chance to compete early for a spot since the safety room isn’t insanely deep.”
During Freeman and O’Leary’s visit to Iowa, they won’t be allowed to have a sit-down meeting with him, but that will likely take place during a home visit, which can take place during the NCAA’s contact period between Nov. 28 and Dec. 11.
