On the week the University of Notre Dame completed final examinations (May 6-10) for the 2019 spring semester, the latest set of statistics released by the NCAA on Academic Progress Rating (APR) demonstrated the school’s non-stop commitment to achievement by its student-athletes.

Notre Dame paced all Football Bowl Subdivision programs with 14 APR Public Recognition Awards, including 13 perfect scores of 1,000, which also led FBS schools.

It marked the fourth time in the 14-year history of the APR in which at least 13 Irish teams had scored perfectly, with the others occurring in 2006 (the first year of the APR), 2015 and 2016.

Only three schools — Notre Dame, Boston College and Stanford — have had 13 or more teams post scores of 1,000 in a single report. Notre Dame's number of perfect scores of 1,000 has ranked first eight times, with an institutional record of 17 in 2015, and second on six occasions among all FBS programs for 14 straight years (see below).

All 24 varsity sports at Notre Dame that were surveyed scored above the APR average in each sport, and the only one under 990 was football at 966. The 13 programs with perfect scores were baseball, men's cross country, men's fencing, men's soccer, men's and women's tennis, men's track and field, softball, women's basketball, women's golf, women's lacrosse, women's swimming and diving, and volleyball. The men's lacrosse team also earned an APR Public Recognition Award with a score of 995.

The APR, created to provide more of a real‐time measurement of academic success than graduation rates offer, is a team-based metric where scholarship student-athletes earn one point each term for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Schools that don't offer scholarships track their recruited student-athletes.



