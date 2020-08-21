Earlier this week, USA Today released its 2020 All-USA high school football preseason team, which can be viewed here. There weren’t any Notre Dame commits listed on the first team, but three are made the second team. Below is what USA Today had to say about the three Irish pledges who received the preseason honors.

Fighting Irish quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner received preseason honors. (Megan Quiggle)

QB Tyler Buchner — Second Team

During his stellar junior campaign at La Jolla (Calif.)The Bishop’s School, Buchner racked up more than 6,000 yards of total offense and accounted for 81 touchdowns. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns, and also rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.

OL Blake Fisher — Second Team

Fisher is considered the top recruit in Indiana and a top-10 offensive tackle in the country in the 2021 class. The Notre Dame commit helped Avon (Ind.) High to a 9-1 record and 342 yards of total offense per game in 2019.

OL Rocco Spindler — Second Team