Notre Dame Commits Listed On All-USA High School Football Preseason Team
Earlier this week, USA Today released its 2020 All-USA high school football preseason team, which can be viewed here.
There weren’t any Notre Dame commits listed on the first team, but three are made the second team.
Below is what USA Today had to say about the three Irish pledges who received the preseason honors.
QB Tyler Buchner — Second Team
During his stellar junior campaign at La Jolla (Calif.)The Bishop’s School, Buchner racked up more than 6,000 yards of total offense and accounted for 81 touchdowns. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns, and also rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.
OL Blake Fisher — Second Team
Fisher is considered the top recruit in Indiana and a top-10 offensive tackle in the country in the 2021 class. The Notre Dame commit helped Avon (Ind.) High to a 9-1 record and 342 yards of total offense per game in 2019.
OL Rocco Spindler — Second Team
Spindler, who is rated as the No. 3 offensive guard nationally by Rivals, picked the Irish over defending national champion LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.
Three Notre Dame targets were also included USA Today’s honors.
Lititz (Pa.) Warwick’s Nolan Rucci, who is listed as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 36 overall prospect nationally by Rivals, received first-team honors. The Irish are battling with Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin for his commitment.
Notre Dame dished out a pair of 2022 offers this week to prospects listed on the preseason second team in Shelby (N.C.) High’s Malaki Hamrick, the No. 13 outside linebacker and No. 119 overall prospect per Rivals, and Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, the No. 2 running back and No. 57 overall recruit nationally per Rivals.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.