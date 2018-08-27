With August dwindling down, more and more Irish commits are taking the field for the 2018 campaign with eleven doing so this past week. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each fared during their respective games including various highlights throughout.

2019 COMMITS

Last Week: Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest (0-1) fell 24-14 to Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park to open the year.

Bramblett, who also plays quarterback for Hillcrest, finished 13-of-21 for 122 yards and an interception. This Week: vs. Northport (Ala.) Hillcrest (1-0).

Last Week: Correll helped lead Cincinnati Anderson (1-0) to a 34-25 opening victory over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy (0-1). This Week: vs. Hamilton (Ohio) High (0-1).

Last Week: Charlotte Providence Day (0-2) lost 33-7 to Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View in its second game of the year.

This Week: @ New London (N.C.) North Stanley (0-1).

Last Week: Atlanta Marist (1-0) won their opening game of the 2018 season 40-20 over Atlanta Lovett (0-2). In the battle of Irish commits, Hamilton recorded six total tackles and an interception on defense to help slow down KJ Wallace and company. Hamilton also recorded over 100 yards receiving including a 62-yard touchdown reception. This Week: @ Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor (0-1).

Hamilton reads one the whole way, jumps the route and picks off the pass. Marist leads 20-0 pic.twitter.com/w5AEUQMy51 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) August 25, 2018

Last Week: Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (1-0) took down Marietta (Ga.) High (0-2) 40-28 on the road. Hart recorded a 58-yard touchdown grab and another 24-yard reception while also making multiple tackles on defense.

This Week: vs. Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding (0-0).

Last Week: Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer (2-0) dominated for the second week taking down Winamac (Ind.) High (0-2) at home. Kiser carried the ball twice in the blowout win for 64 yards and a touchdown along with throwing a touchdown. He also recorded two interceptions. This Week: vs. Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille (1-1).

Last Week: Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland fell 42-0 to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (1-0), the nation's No. 1 team, on Friday. While playing defensive tackle, Kristofic recorded a sack and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Pine-Richland. This Week: vs. Greensburg (Pa.) Hempfield Area (1-0).

Here is the Kristofic forced fumble from earlier. pic.twitter.com/MyoPWbwswC — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) August 25, 2018

Last Week: Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren moved to 2-0 with a 39-22 win over Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren (0-2). Lacey was held out of the game per the Bowling Green Daily News, though was not suffering from a serious injury according to South Warren head coach Brandon Smith. This Week: @ Franklin (Ky.) Simpson (2-0).

Last Week: Atlanta Lovett (0-2) lost 40--20 to Atlanta Marist (1-0) in their second game of the season. Wallace had 109 all-purpose yards and multiple tackles in the loss. This Week: vs. Atlanta BEST (1-1).

Wallace runs down an outside run pic.twitter.com/DNwhLGKMS8 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) August 24, 2018

Last Week: St. Louis St. John Vianney fell 51-28 in their season opener to Fayetteville (Ark.) High (1-0). Williams scored all four touchdowns for the Griffins and recorded 183 yards receiving and 83 yards rushing. This Week: @ Belleville (Ill.) Athloff Catholic (1-0).

TOUCHDOWN! Delivered by Kyren Williams 14 yds. Extra Point no good. Griffins lead 6-0. #vianneyfb #riseabove pic.twitter.com/PBXNVUtBYw — GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) August 25, 2018

3rd Touchdown of the game! Another touchdown by Kyren Williams! 2 points are good! Vianney leads 20-14! #vianneyfb #riseabove pic.twitter.com/OgbME0JU5n — GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) August 25, 2018

Kyren Williams gets his 4th touchdown of the night! 2 point conversion is good! Fayetteville leads 48-28. #vianneyfb #riseabove pic.twitter.com/FQisjjaVgq — GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) August 25, 2018

2020 COMMITS

Last Week: The Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic defense dominated for the second week helping the Colones to a 40-7 win over Lexington (Ky.) Henry Clay. Mayer caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the win. This Week: @ Union (Ky.) Cooper.