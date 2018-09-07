Notre Dame 2020 quarterback commit Drew Pyne will kick off his junior campaign this weekend Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

High school Football season is in full swing, and several Notre Dame commits will be in action this weekend. Below is a look at what games BGI's recruiting team will be attending, plus a look at some big-time games featuring Irish commits over the weekend.

BGI ON THE ROAD

This week, BGI recruiting reporters David McKinney and Corey Bodden will be in Lake Forest, Ill., to watch top 2020 Notre Dame defensive end target Rylie Mills in action against Mundelein (Ill.) High (1-1). Mills is fresh off a visit to Notre Dame for the Michigan game, a visit he called "unreal." BGI will have full coverage of the game, including highlights, analysis and interviews with Mills and Lake Forest head coach Chuck Spagnoli, so stay tuned .

GAMES OF THE WEEK

After a long offseason, Pyne and New Canaan will finally kick off their season on Saturday, on the road against Trumbull (Conn.) St. Joseph (0-0). Pyne will look to follow up a sophomore season in which he completed 169 of 283 passing attempts for 2,355 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Last season, St. Joseph posted a 13-1 overall record with its only loss Connecticut Class S State Championship. The matchup between New Canaan and St. Joseph will kick off Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Correll and Cincinnati Anderson look to move to 3-0 on Friday night with a matchup at home against Harrison (Ohio) High (1-1). So far, Anderson's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 35 points per contest through two games. Last season, Harrison posted an 8-3 overall record, falling in the first round of the Ohio State playoffs. The matchup between Anderson and Harrison will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Hart and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel are surely ready to get back on the field this weekend after slugfest with Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding ended in a 35-35 tie after being called due to inclement weather. This week, Hart will take part in a battle of undefeated teams as Good Counsel hosts Baltimore St. Joseph. (2-0). The game will kick off Friday at 7:00 p.m.



ADDITIONAL GAMES