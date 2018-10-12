Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Oct. 12-13
GAME OF THE WEEK
Clark and Midlothian (Va.) Manchester (6-0) have breezed through the early part of their season, winning all six games by at least 44 points.
This week, Clark will take part in a battle of undefeated teams as Manchester hosts Chesterfield (Va.) Bird (6-0). Bird has played much closer games than Manchester, but could prove to be the first test of the season for Clark.
Bird and Manchester will kickoff Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
ADDITIONAL GAMES
• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: vs. Belleville (Ill.) West (6-1)
• S Litchfield Ajavon: vs. Washington (D.C.) St. Albans (1-4)
• P Jay Bramblett: at McAdory (Ala.) High (7-0)
• OL Quinn Carroll: vs. Maple Grove (Minn.) High (2-4)
• OL Zeke Correll: vs. Cincinnati Turpin (5-2)
• DE Howard Cross: at Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (3-3)
• LB Osita Ekwonu: at Charlotte (N.C. Country Day School (4-3)
• S Kyle Hamilton: vs. Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark (4-3)
• WR Cam Hart: at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s (6-0)
• LB Jack Kiser: at North Judson (Ind.) San Pierre (4-4)
• OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (3-4)
• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Bowling Green (Ky.) High (6-0)
• TE Michael Mayer: at Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (6-1)
• OL John Olmstead: vs. Monmouth Junction (N.J.) South Brunswick (4-2)
• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: at Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian (2-3)
• QB Drew Pyne: at Stamford (Conn.) Trinity Catholic (0-5)
• DL Hunter Spears: vs. Garland (Texas) North Garland (4-2)
• CB KJ Wallace: vs. Atlanta Pace Academy (4-3)
• RB Kyren Williams: vs. St. Louis St. Mary’s (3-4)
----
