Clark and Midlothian (Va.) Manchester (6-0) have breezed through the early part of their season, winning all six games by at least 44 points.

This week, Clark will take part in a battle of undefeated teams as Manchester hosts Chesterfield (Va.) Bird (6-0). Bird has played much closer games than Manchester, but could prove to be the first test of the season for Clark.

Bird and Manchester will kickoff Friday night at 7:00 p.m.