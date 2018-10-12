Ticker
Notre Dame Commits Game Preview: Oct. 12-13

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame QB commit Brendon Clark will play in a battle of undefeated teams this weekend
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

GAME OF THE WEEK 

Clark and Midlothian (Va.) Manchester (6-0) have breezed through the early part of their season, winning all six games by at least 44 points.

This week, Clark will take part in a battle of undefeated teams as Manchester hosts Chesterfield (Va.) Bird (6-0). Bird has played much closer games than Manchester, but could prove to be the first test of the season for Clark.

Bird and Manchester will kickoff Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

ADDITIONAL GAMES

• WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman: vs. Belleville (Ill.) West (6-1)

• S Litchfield Ajavon: vs. Washington (D.C.) St. Albans (1-4)

• P Jay Bramblett: at McAdory (Ala.) High (7-0)

• OL Quinn Carroll: vs. Maple Grove (Minn.) High (2-4)

• OL Zeke Correll: vs. Cincinnati Turpin (5-2)

• DE Howard Cross: at Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (3-3)

• LB Osita Ekwonu: at Charlotte (N.C. Country Day School (4-3)

• S Kyle Hamilton: vs. Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark (4-3)

• WR Cam Hart: at Washington (D.C.) St. John’s (6-0)

• LB Jack Kiser: at North Judson (Ind.) San Pierre (4-4)

• OL Andrew Kristofic: vs. Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (3-4)

• DT Jacob Lacey: vs. Bowling Green (Ky.) High (6-0)

• TE Michael Mayer: at Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (6-1)

• OL John Olmstead: vs. Monmouth Junction (N.J.) South Brunswick (4-2)

• DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah: at Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian (2-3)

• QB Drew Pyne: at Stamford (Conn.) Trinity Catholic (0-5)

• DL Hunter Spears: vs. Garland (Texas) North Garland (4-2)

• CB KJ Wallace: vs. Atlanta Pace Academy (4-3)

• RB Kyren Williams: vs. St. Louis St. Mary’s (3-4)

----

{{ article.author_name }}