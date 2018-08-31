Notre Dame DE commit Howard Cross will start the season with a national matchup against Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

High school Football season is in full swing, and several Notre Dame commits will be in action this weekend. Below is a look at what games BGI's recruiting team will be attending, plus a look at some big-time games featuring Irish commits over the weekend.

BGI ON THE ROAD

This week, BGI recruiting reporters David McKinney and Corey Bodden will be in Royal Center, Ind., to watch three-star linebacker commit Jack Kiser and his Pioneer team take on Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille (1-1). Last week, Kiser and Pioneer improved to 2-0 on the year, beating Winamac (Ind.) Winamac (0-2) by a score of 76-0. In the victory, Kiser carried the ball twice for 64 yards and a touchdown, and also threw a touchdown pass. In addition, he recorded two interceptions. BGI will have full coverage of the game, including highlights, analysis and interviews with Kiser and Pioneer head coach Adam Berry, so stay tuned .

GAMES OF THE WEEK

Irish defensive end commit Howard Cross III will start his season Saturday with a national matchup against Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. An undefeated state champion in 2017 featuring former NFL defensive back Pat Surtain at head coach, American Heritage should present a tough challenge for Cross and his Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's team. The neutral-site game will kickoff at 1:30 Saturday afternoon at Milton High School in Milton, Ga.

Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton and his Atlanta Marist school team will look to move to 2-0 on the season Friday as they hit the road to matchup with Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor (1-1). Hamilton started off the season with a huge performance against Atlanta Lovett School last week, racking up six total tackles, an interception and a 62-yard touchdown reception. Hamilton and Marist will kickoff against Baylor on Friday at 7:30 p.m.



Notre Dame quarterback commit Brendon Clark will see his first action as an Irish commit this weekend when his Midlothian (Va.) Manchester team kicks off the season against Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend. Last season, Clark completed 165 of 272 passing attempts in 2017 for 2,006 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions. The game between Manchester and Riverbend will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Manchester High School.

ADDITIONAL GAMES