Notre Dame Commits Earn Preseason Honors
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
High school football season is upon us and several Notre Dame commits have nabbed preseason honors.
Safety commit Kyle Hamilton, a three-star prospect from Atlanta Marist School, was named preseason AAAA best player by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while also being named to the first-team preseason defense.
Hamilton's fellow Georgia native and Notre Dame defensive back commit KJ Wallace also recently received some preseason honors, being named to the first-team class AAA defense on RecruitGeorgia.com.
On August 24, Hamilton and Wallace will open the season against one another when Wallace and Atlanta Lovett School travel to Marist.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting reporter David McKinney will be in Atlanta for the game and will provide analysis, highlights and more.
Notre Dame punter commit Jay Bramblett also received a preseason honor earlier this month, landing on the USA Today's All-USA Preseason first-team.
Bramblett is No.1 rated punter in the class of 2019 by Chris Sailer Kicking.
Finally, two Notre Dame commits made the cut for Kentucky Preps' 2018 preseason all-state first-team.
Four-star 2019 defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey made the list for defense, while 2020 four-star tight end commit Michael Mayer made the list for offense.
You can see the full team HERE.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.