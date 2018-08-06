Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton was named preseason Class AAAAA best player by the AJC Rivals.com

High school football season is upon us and several Notre Dame commits have nabbed preseason honors. Safety commit Kyle Hamilton, a three-star prospect from Atlanta Marist School, was named preseason AAAA best player by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while also being named to the first-team preseason defense.



Hamilton's fellow Georgia native and Notre Dame defensive back commit KJ Wallace also recently received some preseason honors, being named to the first-team class AAA defense on RecruitGeorgia.com. On August 24, Hamilton and Wallace will open the season against one another when Wallace and Atlanta Lovett School travel to Marist. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting reporter David McKinney will be in Atlanta for the game and will provide analysis, highlights and more.

Notre Dame punter commit Jay Bramblett also received a preseason honor earlier this month, landing on the USA Today's All-USA Preseason first-team. Bramblett is No.1 rated punter in the class of 2019 by Chris Sailer Kicking.