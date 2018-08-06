Ticker
Notre Dame Commits Earn Preseason Honors

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton was named preseason Class AAAAA best player by the AJC
Rivals.com

High school football season is upon us and several Notre Dame commits have nabbed preseason honors.

Safety commit Kyle Hamilton, a three-star prospect from Atlanta Marist School, was named preseason AAAA best player by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while also being named to the first-team preseason defense.


Hamilton's fellow Georgia native and Notre Dame defensive back commit KJ Wallace also recently received some preseason honors, being named to the first-team class AAA defense on RecruitGeorgia.com.

On August 24, Hamilton and Wallace will open the season against one another when Wallace and Atlanta Lovett School travel to Marist.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting reporter David McKinney will be in Atlanta for the game and will provide analysis, highlights and more.

Notre Dame punter commit Jay Bramblett also received a preseason honor earlier this month, landing on the USA Today's All-USA Preseason first-team.

Bramblett is No.1 rated punter in the class of 2019 by Chris Sailer Kicking.

Finally, two Notre Dame commits made the cut for Kentucky Preps' 2018 preseason all-state first-team.

Four-star 2019 defensive tackle commit Jacob Lacey made the list for defense, while 2020 four-star tight end commit Michael Mayer made the list for offense.

You can see the full team HERE.

