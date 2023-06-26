In the past two years, Notre Dame offensive line target Owen Strebig has evolved from a 200-pound backup on his Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial football team to a 6-foot-8, 295-pound standout.

His ascent on a national scale has begun to reflect that.

On Monday, Rivals released its latest 2025 top 250 prospects and Strebig was one of the biggest risers, jumping from outside the top 250 to a debut position at No. 78, three days after his most recent recruiting visit to Notre Dame.

Strebig, a top-of-the-board priority for Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph previously visited the ND campus unofficially on April 15.