Notre Dame commitments, targets prominent in new 2025 Rivals250
In the past two years, Notre Dame offensive line target Owen Strebig has evolved from a 200-pound backup on his Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial football team to a 6-foot-8, 295-pound standout.
His ascent on a national scale has begun to reflect that.
On Monday, Rivals released its latest 2025 top 250 prospects and Strebig was one of the biggest risers, jumping from outside the top 250 to a debut position at No. 78, three days after his most recent recruiting visit to Notre Dame.
Strebig, a top-of-the-board priority for Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph previously visited the ND campus unofficially on April 15.
The new Rivals250 is loaded with Irish targets as well as its two committed recruits, tight end Nate Roberts and defensive tackle Davion Dixon. Dixon dropped 31 spots to No. 213 overall, while Roberts jumped 37 spots to No. 120.
Among ND’s top targets, wide receivers Jaime Ffrench and Talyn Taylor are 21st and 26th, respectively, while the top Irish QB target, Deuce Knight, moved up 142 spots No. 55.
Notable among the players who attended the Irish Invasion earlier this month, safety Trey McNutt debuted at No. 116. And among players who attended ND’s recent evaluation camps, cornerback Devin Williams checked in at No. 67. Also, cornerback Kevyn Humes, who included ND in his top eight released on Sunday, moved into the top 100 at 84, a jump of 150 places.
Some notable Irish targets who have visited since the April 22 Blue-Gold Game include cornerback Mark Zackery debuting at No. 172, defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. debuting at No. 156 and tight end James Flanigan at No. 243. Also in that group are Rivals250 mainstays. linebacker Madden Faraimo (46), linebacker Anthony Sacca (75), linebacker Marquise Davis (154), offensive lineman Avery Gach (119) and wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. (136).
There are 10 five-star prospects so far in the class, led by defensive end Elijah Griffin of Savannah (Ga.) Christian School.
