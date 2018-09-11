Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each Notre Dame commit fared during their respective games last week, with video highlights of some of the top performances.

Last Game: Had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns total per the Edwardsville Intelligencer, in a 34-21 loss to East St. Louis (Mo.) High. Several of Abdur-Rahman's carries went for negative yards due to poor snaps, per the report. Notes: Abdur-Rahman, who plays quarterback for his team, had rushing touchdowns of 80 and 74 yards in the loss. Team Record: 1-2 Related Links: https://www.theintelligencer.com/sports/article/FOOTBALL-Edwardsville-s-chances-slip-away-13214168.php

Last Game: Completed 24 of 33 passes for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns, had four carries for 49 yards and one touchdown. Punted four times for an average of 46 yards. Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest (1-2) lost 39-36 to Hueytown (Ala.) High (2-1). Notes: Bramblett was nominated for Alabama6AFootball.com's Player of The Week. Team Record: 1-2 Related Links: http://www.maxpreps.com/news/aS--58kIbk-YZ_wvDwnkuA/football-game-recap--hillcrest-vs-sunset.htm

Last Game: Paved way for over 160 yards rushing per MaxPreps in a 17-14 win over Rosemount (Minn.) High (0-2). Team Record: 2-0

Last Game: Clark completed three of four pass attempts for 51 yards and two touchdowns and rushed one time for four yards and a touchdown. Midlothian (Va.) Manchester won 49-6 over Midlothian (Va.) Cosby (1-2). Notes: Clark's QB rating for the game was 347.1 Season Totals: 15-of-19 passing for 182 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Team Record: 2-0 Related Links: https://t.co/0Y5OFNHdfi

Last Game: Anderson took down Hamilton (Ohio) High (1-2) 35-3. Notes: Anderson's offense is averaging 35 points per contest in its three wins. Team Record: 3-0

Last Game: Cross recorded eight total tackles including four for loss and 1.5 sacks in a 14-8 win over Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter (1-2). Notes: Cross led his team in tackles per MaxPreps. Season Totals: 13 tackles, four for loss and 1.5 sacks Team Record: 1-1

Last Game: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day fell 29-14 to New London (N.C.) North Stanley (2-1). Team Record: 0-3



Last Game: Caught five passes for 123 yards while recording five tackles and and blocked field goal on defense. Atlanta Marist improved to 3-0 on the year with a 24-7 win over Atlanta Westminster (2-2). Notes: Hamilton failed to find the end zone for the first time this season. Season Totals: Three total touchdowns. Team Record: 3-0

Last Game: Olney (Md.) Good Counsel (2-0) won 58-6 over Baltimore St. Joseph (2-1). Team Record: 2-1





Last Game: Recorded an interception in his fourth-straight game helping Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer cruise to a 78-0 win over Fulton (Ind.) Caston (0-4). Kiser also completed 3-of-4 passes for 80 yards while adding 50 yards and a touchdown on three carries as a rusher. Notes: Pioneer has surrendered just 19 points in four games this season. Kiser was also named Homecoming King during the game. Season Totals: 12-of-19 passing for 187 yards, three touchdowns and one interception as a a passer. 441 yards and nine touchdowns on 38 carries on the ground. Five interceptions on defense. Team Record: 4-0 Related Links: http://www.pharostribune.com/sports/local_sports/article_67be834e-6eb2-55c9-8f0d-b2a6a78ed372.html

Last Game: Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland handled their second-straight in-state opponent taking down Moon Township (Pa.) Moon Area (1-2) 42-14. Team Record: 2-1

Last Game: Per his father David Lacey, Jacob Lacey recorded six tackles (two for loss) as Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren continued its dominance crushing Cecilia (Ky.) Central Hardin (1-2) 59-0. Notes: First shutout of the year for a South Warren defense that has pulled its starters out in every game early in the third quarter at the latest. Team Record: 4-0 Related Links: https://www.bgdailynews.com/sports/prep/red-hot-spartans-blow-out-central-hardin/article_4fc743e2-3941-5617-96b7-cd8b04ea9b80.html

Last Game: Olmstead batted down two passes on defense while helping running back Jordan Davis rush for over 150 yards as Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's picked up their first win of the year taking down Colonia (N.J.) High (0-1) 28-12. Notes: Colonia features Alabama defensive line commit Antonio Alfano. Team Record: 1-1 Related Links: https://www.northjersey.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2018/09/09/nj-football-recruiting-tracking-college-football-recruits-week-1/1197658002/

Last Game: Recorded five tackles and two sacks in Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic's 55-0 win over Burkburnett (Texas) High (1-1). Notes: Nolan Catholic's defense has allowed just six points through two games. Team Record: 2-0 Related Links: http://www.maxpreps.com/news/4jxHvCohq0SfVYkRxAz_Nw/football-game-recap--burkburnett-vs-nolan-catholic.htm

Last Game: Spears recorded 7 tackles and three for a loss, playing both defensive end and defensive tackle. Season Totals: Spears has 16 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, two QB hurries and one sack so far in 2018.

Team Record: 0-2

Last Game: Wallace registered an 11-yard touchdown reception in Atlanta Lovett's 58-21 loss to Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons (3-0). Team Record: 1-3

Last Game: Williams had 95 yards receiving and two touchdown catches to go along with one rushing touchdown in St. Louis St. John Vianney's 42-7 win over Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias (2-1) Notes: Williams has scored multiple touchdowns in all three games this season. Season Totals: Williams now has eight total touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 2-1 Related Links: https://www.komu.com/news/fnf-week-3-high-school-football-photos-and-videos

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Bauman caught one pass for 19 yards in Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's 40-7 win over Oakhurst (N.J.) Ocean Township (0-1). He also added an interception on defense. Season Totals: Five receptions for 66 yards Team Record: 2-0

Last Game: Reeled in five passes for 86 yards as Covington Catholic continued to roll with a 42-9 win vs. Kings Mill (Ky.) Kings (2-1). Notes: Part of a Covington Catholic defense that has surrendered just 23 points in four games. Season Totals: 14 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record: 4-0