Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state’s playoffs.

2019 COMMITS

Last Game: Scored two touchdowns (53 and 78 yards) in a 44-27 win over Evanston (Ill.) High (7-3) in the first round of the Class 8A state playoffs. Team Record: 7-3

Last Game: Recorded five tackles in a 24-6 loss to Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep (7-1). Team Record: 5-2

Last Game: Hillcrest had a bye. Team Record: 4-5

Last Game: Helped Edina pick up a 43-26 win over Farmington (Minn.) High (1-8) in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Team Record: 7-2

Last Game: In limited action, completed 3 of 5 passes for for 63 yards with a touchdown while also rushing for a score in a 70-0 win over Richmond (Va.) Hermitage (1-9). Notes: Clark was out of the game after the first quarter due to the large lead. Season Stats: Has thrown for 1,410 yards and 23 touchdowns. Team Record: 9-0

Last Game: Anderson defeated Loveland (Ohio) High (1-9) to close out the regular season. Team Record: 7-3

Last Game: Led St. Joseph in tackles with 10, including three for loss, in a 16-7 win over Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep (6-3). Season Stats: 57 total stops, 15 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Team Record: 7-2

Last Game: Had 30 carries 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-32 loss at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian (9-0). Notes: Providence and Charlotte Christian will face each other again this week in the first round of the Division I state playoffs. Team Record: 5-5

Last Game: In a rematch of last year's state championship, Marist fell 10-7 in the regular-season finale to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity (9-0). Team Record: 8-2

Last Game: Good Counsel notched a 31-0 win over Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara (3-6). Team Record: 6-3-1

Last Game: Accounted for three touchdowns in a 74-0 win over Flora (Ind.) Carroll (4-7) in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Season Stats: 44-of-71 passing for 944 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception, and 1,217 yards and 29 touchdowns on 101 rushing attempts. He had 103 total stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and seven interceptions in first 10 games (no defensive statistics provided for last week’s playoff game). Team Record: 11-0

Last Game: Pine-Richland lost its first game against an opponent from Pennsylvania this season with a 27-7 defeat at the hands of Wexford (Pa.) North Allegheny (10-0). Notes: It marked the first loss for Pine-Richland to an in-state foe since November 2016. Team Record: 8-2

Last Game: Notched nine tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in a 42-12 win over Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic (7-3). Team Record: 10-0

Last Game: Helped St. Joseph win 28-0 over Iselin (N.J.) Kennedy Memorial (2-6). Team Record: 7-2

Last Game: Recorded four tackles and one sack in a 42-13 win over Midland (Texas) Christian (7-2). Team Record: 7-1

Last Game: Scored three touchdowns in a 48-21 victory over Elk Grove (Calif.) Pleasant Grove (0-10) … He rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while also grabbing three receptions for 46 yards and a score. Team Record: 7-3

Last Game: Recorded six total stops, four tackles for loss and three sacks in a 49-38 win over Garland (Texas) Centennial (4-3). Team Record: 5-3

Last Game: Rushed for 85 yards and two scores on just five carries in a 41-6 win over Stone Mountain (Ga.) Redan (0-9). Team Record: 4-5

Last Game: St. John Vianney had a bye. Team Record: 7-3

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Helped Red Bank Catholic stay perfect with a 38-28 win over Middletown (N.J.) North (1-6). Team Record: 8-0

Last Game: Caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 win over Alexandria (Ky.) Campbell County (6-4). Season Stats: Eight receiving touchdowns. Team Record: 10-0