Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each Notre Dame commit fared during their respective games, with video highlights of some of the top performances.

2019 COMMITS

Last Game: Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest defeated Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Tuscaloosa County 30-20 on Friday.

Tean Record: 1-1

Last Game: Edina opened the year with a 13-8 win over Lakeville (Minn.) South (0-1) this past Thursday. Notes: Carroll and the Edina line paved the way for 283 rushing yards for the Hornets. Team Record: 1-0 Related Links: https://www.mnfootballhub.com/news_article/show/945862

Last Game: Completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Midlothian (Va.) Manchester’s (1-0) 75-0 win over Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend (1-1) Season Totals: 12 of 15 for 131 yards and three touchdowns Team Record: 1-0 Related Links: https://stats.digitalscout.com/football/boys/game/9739633

Last Game: Anderson remained unbeaten early in the 2018 season with a 36-31 win over Hamilton (Ohio) High. Notes: Anderson scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to claim a comeback victory. The Redskins had over 500 yards of total offense including 458 through the air. Team Record: 2-0 Related Links: https://www.journal-news.com/sports/prep-football-sophomore-stephens-breaks-rushing-record-hamilton-loss-anderson/LrrFFEJX26oqkYWLraxqFJ/

Last Game: In a road game against Florida power Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, St. Joseph's and Cross came up just short in the 20-17 loss. Notes: First game of the year for Cross. Season Totals: Five tackles Team Record: 0-1

Last Game: Last game: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day (0-2) fell 33-7 to Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View (1-1) on Aug. 24. Notes: Ekwonu and the Chargers were on a bye this past week. Team Record: 0-2

Last Game: Had two touchdowns in Atlanta Marist’s 33-14 win over Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor. The first game on field goal that was blocked by Hamilton and returned 67 yards for the score. The second came courtest of a 99-yard kickoff return from Hamilton. Hamilton finished the game with 210 total return yards, two receptions for 30 yards and multiple tackles. Notes: Marist and Baylor were tied at 7-7 before Hamilton’s blocked kickoff return. Season Totals: Hamilton has three total touchdowns on the year. Team Record: 2-0 Related Links:

https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/sports/preps/story/2018/sep/01/kyle-hamiltsparks-marist-past-baylor-33-14/478241/

Last Game: Hart and Olney (Md.) Good Counsel had their game against Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding (0-0-1) called with the game tied 35-35 due to weather. The game was called a tie. Hart had 9 carried the ball nine times in the game for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record: 1-0-1



Last Game: Helped Pioneer eventually secure a 66-19 blowout win over Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille after trailing 13-8 in the first quarter. Kiser accounted for five total touchdowns with four on the ground and one through the air. He rushed just over 150 yards while adding 85 on 6-of-8 passing. On defense, he recorded 11 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Notes: Kiser had a sixth touchdown called back, via an interception, due to a penalty. Season Totals: 11 total offensive touchdowns (three passing, eight rushing), four interceptions Team Record: 3-0 Related Links: https://notredame.rivals.com/news/highlights-notre-dame-lb-commit-jack-kiser

Last Game: Pine-Richland got back into the win column this past Saturday with a dominating 49-0 win over Greensburg (Pa.) Hempfield Area. Notes: The Rams led 42-0 by halftime. Team Record: 1-1

Last Game: South Warren continues to roll through the early part of their schedule capturing a 36-14 win over Franklin (Ky.) Simpson. Lacey and company allowed just 77 yards total in the game per the Bowling Green Daily News. Notes: South Warren is outscoring opponents 117-10 in the first half of its three games. Team Record: 3-0

Last Game: Olmstead and St. Joseph's began their 2018 season with a close 9-7 loss to North Brunswick (N.J.) High. Team Record: 0-1

Last Game: Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic beat Houston Kinkaid. Notes: Osafo-Mensah was named the Fort-Worth Star Telegram’s Defensive Player of the Game following the victory. Team Record: 1-0 Related Links: https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/dfwvarsity/prep-football/article217653775.html

Last Game: Sachse fell 30-28 to Coppell (Texas) High. Spears had multiple tackles, including one for a loss. Notes: This was Spears' first game since tearing his ACL in the summer prior to his senior season. Team Record: 0-1 Related Links: https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/dfwvarsity/article217710530.html

Last Game: Lovett picked up their first win of the year cruising 43-0 over Atlanta B.E.S.T on Friday before Wallace headed to South Bend for a visit. Team Record: 1-2

Last Game: Williams knotted a 42-yard receiving touchdown and a 40-yard fumble recovery return touchdown in St. Louis St. John Vianney’s 63-17 win over Belleville (Ill.) Althoff Catholic. Notes: Williams scored his first defensive touchdown of the year. Season Totals: Williams now has six total touchdowns on the 2018 season. Team Record: 1-1 Related Links: https://www.stltoday.com/sports/high-school/football/vianney-bounces-back-with-huge-win-over-althoff/article_ad259618-ad96-11e8-aeb0-ab458d387bd3.html

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Red Bank Catholic began its season cruising to a 41-14 win over Holmdel (N.J.) St. John-Vianney. Bauman caught four passes for 47 yards in the victory. Team Record: 1-0