The 2018 high school season continues to roll on and some states have begun their playoffs. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how all of Notre Dame's commits performed on the field this past weekend.

Last Game: Accounted for five total touchdowns in a 65-13 win over Collinsville (Ill.) High (3-6). Abdur-Rahman threw for 139 yards and three scores while adding two more on the ground. Notes: Edwardsville has won five-straight games heading into the playoffs. Team Record: 3-6

Last Game: Ajavon totaled 7 tackles in a 21-12 loss to Potomac (Md.) Bullis (5-2) Team Record: 5-1

Last Game: Bramblett completed 14 of 20 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He had 4 punts and averaged 50 yds per punt with punts of 51, 42, 53, & 54 yards, with 3 of those downed or fair caught inside the 14 yard line. Notes: Bramblett is currently averaging 43.84 yards per punt Team Record: 4-5

Last Game: Edina fell 21-0 to Eden Prairie (Minn.) High (7-1). Team Record: 6-1

Last Game: Clark completed 10 of 15 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 97 yards and two more touchdowns in a 51-21 win over Midlothian (Va.) Clover Hill (4-5) Season Totals: 1,347 yards and 22 touchdowns Team Record: 8-0

Last Game: Anderson fell 25-22 to Cincinnati Walnut Hills (3-6). Team Record: 6-3

Last Game: Recorded seven total tackles and .5 sack in a 45-10 win over West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep (4-4). Season Totals: 47 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks Team Record: 6-2

Last Game: Providence Day fell 21-14 to Arden (N.C.) Christ School (8-1) Notes: This was Providence Day's first loss in the last five games Team Record: 5-4

Last Game: Atlanta Marist won 20-0 over Flowery Branch (Ga.) High Team Record: 8-1

Last Game: Good Counsel fell 32-2 to Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha (6-1) Team Record: 5-3

Last Game: Recorded three total touchdowns and an interception in an 86-0 win over Kentland (Ind.) South Newton (0-10) in the first round of the playoffs. Kiser threw for 114 yards and a touchdown while adding two more scores and 40 yards on three carries. On defense, he made four total tackles. Notes: It was the fourth-straight shutout for Pioneer. Season Totals: 43 of 70 passing for 900 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 1,110 yards and 26 touchdowns on 95 carries. Has 103 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss, and seven interceptions. Team Record: 10-0

Last Game: Pine-Richland picked up a 21-7 win over Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (6-3). Notes: The Rams have now won eight-straight games. Team Record: 8-1

Last Game: Recorded at least six tackles including one sack in a 38-12 win over Bowling Green (Ky.) High (7-2). He also forced a fumble. Team Record: 9-0

Lacey explodes through the line and causes a fumble pic.twitter.com/isvI1ODAD8 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 20, 2018

QB hurry from Lacey earlier in the half pic.twitter.com/wQkIlRXNm9 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 20, 2018

First tackle of the night for Lacey (#55) pic.twitter.com/etXsWMD5Hi — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 20, 2018

Last Game: St. Joseph fell 46-20 to Summit (N.J.) High (6-1). Team Record: 6-2

Nolan Catholic had a bye.

Last Game: Rushed for 25 yards on 13 carries and made one tackle in a 27-21 loss to Sacramento Sheldon (8-1). Team Record: 6-3

Last Game: Sachse defeated Garland (Texas) North Garland (4-3) by a score of 42-9 Team Record: 4-3

Last Game: Atlanta Lovett had a bye. Team Record: 3-5

Last Game: Williams scored St. John Vianney's only touchdown Friday with a 66-yard run. Vianney fell 48-7 to Cincinnati Elder (5-4) Season Totals: Has scored 24 total touchdowns so far in 2018 Team Record: 7-3

GRIFFINS TD: Kyren Williams 66yd run. Griffins trail 2nd qtr 27-7 #RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/5qdR5jp7BE — GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) October 19, 2018

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Reeled in one catch for one yard in a 14-13 win over Rumson (N.J.) Fair Haven (6-1). Season Totals: 13 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown. Team Record: 7-0

Last Game: Pulled in an 89-yard touchdown in a 50-8 win over Edgewood (Ky.) Dixie Heights (0-10). Season Totals: Seven receiving touchdowns. Team Record: 9-0