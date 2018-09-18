Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each Notre Dame commit fared during their respective games last week, with video highlights of some of the top performances.

2019 COMMITS

Last Game: Abdur-Rahman had nine carries for one yard and a fumble and was 0-1 passing. The Irish commit left the game in the second quarter with a hip pointer injury. He is day-to-day on returning. Notes: Abdur-Rahman will likely sit out this week. Team Record: 1-3 Related Links: Game Recap

Last Game: Ajavon opened up his senior season with 10 tackles and one sack in a 21-17 win over Baltimore Gilman (0-1) Notes: Episcopal trailed 17-0 before scoring 21 unanswered points. Season Totals: 10 tackles, one sack Team Record: 1-0

Last Game: Bramblett completed 12 of 16 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and punted twice as Hillcrest defeated Brookwood (Ala.) High (1-3) 62-0. Notes: Bramblett did not play in the second half. Team Record: 2-2

Last Game: Edina (Minn.) High suffered their first loss of the season falling 23-0 to Plymouth (Minn.) Wayzata (2-1). Team Record: 2-1

Last Game: Clark completed 13 of 19 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 35 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in a 62-9 win over Richmond (Va). Monacan (3-1). Season Totals: 28 of 38 for 461 yard and nine touchdowns with no interceptions. Notes: Clarks's team is averaging 62 points a game. Team Record: 3-0 Related Links: Box Score

Last Game: Correll and Anderson paved the way for nearly 300 passing yards in a 35-14 loss to Kings Mills (Ohio) High (3-1). Team Record: 3-1

Last Game: Recorded five tackles including one for loss and .5 sacks in a 24-17 win over Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (2-1). Season Totals: 18 total tackles, five for loss and two sacks. Team Record: 2-1

Last Game: Ekwonu an providence day got their first win of the season, 51-0 over Hickory (N.C.) Hickory Hawks (1-3). Team Record: 1-3

Last Game: Hamilton had four catches for 64 yards in the first loss of the season for Marist, 17-0 to Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic (4-1) Season Totals: Three total touchdowns. Team Record: 3-1

Last Game: Hart and Good Counsel lost a close one, 34-27 to No. 21 Philadelphia St. Joseph's Prep (2-0). Team Record: 2-1

Last Game: Led his team in tackles with 16 in a 78-0 win over Monon (Ind..) North White (0-5). Notes: Added 154 yards of total offense (50 passing, 104 rushing) and three touchdowns. Season Totals: 14-of-21 passing for 237 yards wth four touchdowns and one interception, 545 yards and 11 touchdowns on 41 rushing attempts and five interceptions on defense. Team Record: 5-0

Last Game: Helped Pine-Richland accrue over 400 yards of total offense, including 266 on the ground, in a 63-0 win over Butler (Pa.) High (0-4). Notes: Kristofic also had two tackles on defense. Team Record: 3-1

Last Game: Lacey and South Warren continued their dominance on both sides of the ball in a 41-7 win over Leitchfield (Ky.) Grayson County (4-1). Notes: South Warren has allowed just seven points total the past two weeks. Team Record: 5-0

Last Game: St. Joseph took down South Plainfield (N.J.) High (2-1) 23-14 for their second-straight win of the year. Team Record: 2-1

Last Game: Nolan Catholic defeated Celina (Texas) High (1-1) 33-17. Team Record: 3-0

Last Game: Made six tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, in a 29-7 loss to Plano (Texas) East (3-0). Season Totals: Spears has 22 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two QB hurries and three sacks. Team Record: 0-3

Last Game: Wallace and Atlanta Lovett had a bye this past week. Team Record: 1-3

Last Game: Williams rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, had 183 receiving yards and a touchdown and had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown in a 49-35 win over St. Louis Chaminade (1-4). Notes: Williams has scored at least twice in all four games this season. Season Totals: Williams now has 11 total touchdowns on the season. Team Record: 3-1

Here was @Kyrensiren 80yd TD run from the main camera as well as the field cam pic.twitter.com/otv8i00Cij — GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) September 17, 2018

Here is the 1st TD of the game from @Kyrensiren Friday night. pic.twitter.com/ARsJ05usV9 — GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) September 17, 2018

Kyren Williams brings in his 3rd touchdown of the night for the Griffins against Chaminade! 42 - 35 #RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/CpAaARDz1D — GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) September 15, 2018

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Caught one pass for 13 yards and a touchdown in a 45-7 victory over Toms River (N.J.) South (0-2). Season Totals: Six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Team Record: 3-0

Last Game: Recorded his first 100-yard game of the year catching five passes for an even 100 yards and a touchdown in a 49-14 win over Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood (2-2). Season Totals: 19 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Team Record: 5-0