Notre Dame Commit Tracker: Week Eight
Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how all of Notre Dame's commits fared on the field this past week as the 2018 season continues to roll on.
Last Game: Rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 37-6 win over Belleville (Ill.) West (6-2).
Notes: It was the fourth-straight win for Edwardsville.
Team Record: 5-3
Last Game: Recorded two total tackles in a 32-7 win over Washington (D.C.) St. Alban's (1-5
Team Record: 5-0
Last Game: Lost 35-26 to McCalla (Ala.) McAdory (8-0)
Team Record: 3-5
Last Game: Helped Edina pick up a 21-0 win over Maple Grove (Minn.) High (2-5).
Team Record: 6-1
Last Game: Completed 12 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Notes: Clark and Manchester led 41-7 at halftime.
Season Totals:1,140 yards and 20 touchdowns
Team Record: 7-0
Here are some highlights of @lancer_footbal 55-7 win over @LCBfootball to improve to 7-0 on the season.#FinalScoreFriday #FSFCBS6 pic.twitter.com/vV8QNxvt9h— Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) October 13, 2018
Last Game: Helped pave the way for 314 yards rushing in a 42-24 win over Cincinnati Turpin (5-3).
Notes: Anderson trailed 24-14 at halftime.
Team Record: 6-2
Last Game: Record three total tackles, including one sack, in a 31-10 victory over Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco (3-4).
Season Totals: 40 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks
Team Record: 5-2
Last Game: Won 42-6 over Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day School (4-4)
Notes: Marked the fifth straight win for Providence Day (5-3)
Team Record: 5-3
Last Game: Won 57-7 over Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark (4-4)
Team Record: 7-1
Last Game: Fell 31-0 to Washington (D.C.) St. John's (7-0):
Team Record: 5-2-1
Last Game: Scored three rushing touchdowns in a 36-0 win over North Judson (Ind.) San-Pierre (4-5).
Notes: Kiser's scores totaled 50, 26 and 15 yards respectively.
Team Record: 9-0
Last Game: Part of a Pine-Richland line that helped the Rams go for 369 total yards of offense in a 42-24 win over Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon.
Notes: Pine-Richland has won seven-straight since opening the year with a loss to IMG.
Team Record: 7-1
Last Game: South Warren had a bye last week.
Team Record: 8-0
Last Game: St. Joseph picked up a 21-0 over Monmouth Junction (N.J.) South Brunswick (4-3).
Team Record: 6-1
Last Game: Recorded five total tackles, including four for a loss and three sacks, in a 49-21 win over Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian (2-4)
Team Record: 6-1
Last Game: Returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in a 42-27 win over Davis (Calif.) High (4-4).
Team Record: 6-2
Last Game: Sachse had a bye this week
Team Record: 3-3
Last Game: Wallace accounted for almost 250 yards of offense in a 17-13 loss to Atlanta Pace (5-3).
Notes: Wallace rushed for 141 yards on 25 carries while also grabbing eight catches for 106 yards. Had two tackles on defense.
Team Record: 3-5
Last Game: Williams recorded six total touchdowns, four on offense and two via interception returns, all in the first half in a 77-31 win over St. Louis St. Mary's (3-5)
Season Totals: Has scored 23 total touchdowns so far in 2018
Team Record: 7-2
A pick 6 for Kyren Williams. His 6th TD of the night. Griffins lead 56-31 and the end of the first half. #RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/wibfibEbF9— GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) October 13, 2018
Another TD for Kyren Williams, his 5th, Giffins lead 49-31 with 53 seconds remaining in the half. pic.twitter.com/w4BmEi6iOe— GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) October 13, 2018
TD for Kyren Williams. His 4th of the nights. Griffins lead 42-18 with 9:17 in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/aKigTK0vW3— GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) October 13, 2018
Griffin TD for Kyren Williams. His 3rd tonight. Griffins lead St. Mary's 28-12 at the start of the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8B1NXqAfH4— GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) October 13, 2018
TD Kyren Williams. His second TD on Senior Night. Griffins Lead 21-12 with 2:30 in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/NkPRf68noY— GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) October 13, 2018
2020 COMMITS
Last Game: Red Bank Catholic had a bye.
Team Record: 6-0
Last Game: Caught one pass for 28 yards in a 21-14 win over Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (6-2).
Season Totals: 25 receptions for 453 yards and six touchdowns.
Team Record: 8-0
Last Game: New Canaan had a bye.
Season Totals: 80-of-125 passing (64.0 percent) for 1,067 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions
Team Record: 3-2
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.