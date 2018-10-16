Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Commit Tracker: Week Eight

Corey Bodden, David McKinney
Recruiting Reporters

Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how all of Notre Dame's commits fared on the field this past week as the 2018 season continues to roll on.

Last Game: Rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 37-6 win over Belleville (Ill.) West (6-2).

Notes: It was the fourth-straight win for Edwardsville.

Team Record: 5-3

Last Game: Recorded two total tackles in a 32-7 win over Washington (D.C.) St. Alban's (1-5

Team Record: 5-0

Last Game: Lost 35-26 to McCalla (Ala.) McAdory (8-0)

Team Record: 3-5

Last Game: Helped Edina pick up a 21-0 win over Maple Grove (Minn.) High (2-5).

Team Record: 6-1

Last Game: Completed 12 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Notes: Clark and Manchester led 41-7 at halftime.

Season Totals:1,140 yards and 20 touchdowns

Team Record: 7-0

Last Game: Helped pave the way for 314 yards rushing in a 42-24 win over Cincinnati Turpin (5-3).

Notes: Anderson trailed 24-14 at halftime.

Team Record: 6-2

Last Game: Record three total tackles, including one sack, in a 31-10 victory over Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco (3-4).

Season Totals: 40 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

Team Record: 5-2

Last Game: Won 42-6 over Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day School (4-4)

Notes: Marked the fifth straight win for Providence Day (5-3)

Team Record: 5-3

Last Game: Won 57-7 over Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark (4-4)

Team Record: 7-1

Last Game: Fell 31-0 to Washington (D.C.) St. John's (7-0):

Team Record: 5-2-1

Last Game: Scored three rushing touchdowns in a 36-0 win over North Judson (Ind.) San-Pierre (4-5).

Notes: Kiser's scores totaled 50, 26 and 15 yards respectively.

Team Record: 9-0

Last Game: Part of a Pine-Richland line that helped the Rams go for 369 total yards of offense in a 42-24 win over Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon.

Notes: Pine-Richland has won seven-straight since opening the year with a loss to IMG.

Team Record: 7-1

Last Game: South Warren had a bye last week.

Team Record: 8-0

Last Game: St. Joseph picked up a 21-0 over Monmouth Junction (N.J.) South Brunswick (4-3).

Team Record: 6-1

Last Game: Recorded five total tackles, including four for a loss and three sacks, in a 49-21 win over Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian (2-4)

Team Record: 6-1

Last Game: Returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in a 42-27 win over Davis (Calif.) High (4-4).

Team Record: 6-2

Last Game: Sachse had a bye this week

Team Record: 3-3

Last Game: Wallace accounted for almost 250 yards of offense in a 17-13 loss to Atlanta Pace (5-3).

Notes: Wallace rushed for 141 yards on 25 carries while also grabbing eight catches for 106 yards. Had two tackles on defense.

Team Record: 3-5

Last Game: Williams recorded six total touchdowns, four on offense and two via interception returns, all in the first half in a 77-31 win over St. Louis St. Mary's (3-5)

Season Totals: Has scored 23 total touchdowns so far in 2018

Team Record: 7-2

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Red Bank Catholic had a bye.

Team Record: 6-0

Last Game: Caught one pass for 28 yards in a 21-14 win over Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands (6-2).

Season Totals: 25 receptions for 453 yards and six touchdowns.

Team Record: 8-0

Last Game: New Canaan had a bye.

Season Totals: 80-of-125 passing (64.0 percent) for 1,067 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions

Team Record: 3-2

