Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down how Notre Dame’s commits fared in high school action this past week, including multiple pledges in their respective state playoffs and championship games.

Last Game: Recorded five total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss in a 51-35 Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity (14-0) win over Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County (12-2) in the semifinals of the Georgia Class AAAA playoffs. Notes: Bertrand Blessed Trinity will face Cartersville (Ga.) High in the Georgia Class AAAA State Championship. Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-3 Midlothian (Va.) Manchester (14-0) win over Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes (13-2) in the semifinals of the Virginia Group 6A playoffs. Notes: Manchester will face Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom (13-1) in the Virginia Group 6A State Championship. Season Stats: 2,132 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: Hamilton's season came to an end with a 17-14 loss to Cartersville (Ga.) High in the semifinals of the Georgia Class AAAA playoffs. Team Record: 11-3

Last Game: Kristofic's season came to an end with a 37-0 loss to Philadelphia St. Peter's Prep in the semifinals Class 6A state playoffs. Team Record: 11-3

Last Game: Recorded seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and multiple quarterback pressures in a 20-16 win over Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic in the Kentucky Class 5A State Championship. Team Record: 14-0

Last Game: Set a Missouri State Championship record with 289 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 Vianney win over Independence (Mo.) Fort Osage in the Missouri Class 5 State Championship. Season Stats: 40 total touchdowns Team Record: 12-3

2020 COMMITS

Last Game: Mayer's season came to an end with a 20-16 loss to Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren in the Kentucky Class 5A State Championship. Team Record: 14-1