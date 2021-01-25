Nolan Ziegler’s Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic (12-0) squad rolled to a 48-21 victory over Frankenmuth (Mich.) High (11-1) in the Michigan Division 5 state championship game on Saturday. The Notre Dame class of 2022 linebacker commit got it done on both sides of the ball, including touchdown receptions of 12 and 35 yards. The Cougars have now won back-to-back state titles and four out of the past five years. Ziegler is pumped about the repeat, but in short time, the focus shifts to a three-peat. “It’s already January, so it’s not that long away,” Ziegler told The D Zone. “We’ll start our offseason lifting and getting going as a team. We’ll have a chance to get back here, and I’m excited for that.”

Ziegler is fresh off a state championship, but is looking to get right back to work. (Rivals.com)

Ziegler can give his full focus to his high school team considering that his recruiting process has been put to the side since last summer when he gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment. Even when defensive coordinator Clark Lea left Notre Dame for the head coach position, Ziegler didn’t flinch. It would take a colossal change for Ziegler not to end up playing for the Fighting Irish. The 6-4, 205-pounder truly committed to the university and not just a coaching staff. “I honestly think it’s the best school in the nation,” Ziegler said. “It has the best academics, religious aspect and a top football team in the country. I wouldn’t think it matters who coaches there, but I’m excited about the great coach we have coming in.” Marcus Freeman left his post at Cincinnati to replace Lea, and Ziegler was one of the first recruits who Freeman spoke with. Their connection is coming along strong already.

“We were learning about each other — talking about families and why he chose to go to Notre Dame,” noted Ziegler. “We talked about my upcoming game and how I was feeling about it. He was telling me about some of the recruits he’s after — just building that relationship.” Freeman and Lea are both effective recruiters but bring a different style and approach to the table. Lea is reserved and professorial in his approach, while Freeman brings charisma and a relentless attitude on the recruiting trail. “You can tell how enthusiastic and upbeat he is,” Ziegler said of Freeman. “He will really bring the energy.” Ziegler is currently Notre Dame’s lone linebacker commit of the 2022 class, which figures to be a pretty big group. Among the other key targets are Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany’s Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Evanston (Ill.) High’s Sebastian Cheeks, Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s Joshua Burnham, Reno (Nev.) McQueen’s Robby Snelling and Omaha (Neb.) Burke’s Devon Jackson among others.