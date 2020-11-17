Ziegler made his way to campus Nov. 7. (Rivals.com)

Ziegler and his friends got to experience a bit of what a Notre Dame game day experience is like, even though tailgating was not permitted and there were not nearly as many fans on campus. After being on campus for a few hours, Ziegler and his crew headed over to former Notre Dame offensive lineman Braxton Cave’s home in South Bend. Cave, a family friend, answered questions Ziegler had about attending Notre Dame and what it’s like to be a Fighting Irish football player.

The Michigan native and his teammates headed back to Grand Rapids before kickoff and watched the game from home and loved what they saw from the Irish on Saturday night. “It was so great to see Notre Dame get the win. It was such an exciting game” Ziegler said. “It makes me really excited to be a Notre Dame player.” Ziegler said that he was intently watching the play of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.