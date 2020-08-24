For Notre Dame commit JR Konieczny, a shortened AAU season this summer brought no recruiting stress because of fewer games or less opportunity to be seen. He committed at the start of his junior year, and this summer was about enjoying his time with Indiana Elite and a host of other Division-I bound players.

After his last game of the summer, an Aug. 8 win over Indy Heat and its band of high-major players in a tournament pitting the state’s best AAU programs, he feels he accomplished the mission.

“Getting to play with some of the best guys in the country on one of the best teams in the country, it’s a blessing for sure,” Konieczny said. “The main thing is just coming and having fun. I’m already committed, so I don’t have to worry about all that, all the stress.”